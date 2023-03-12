Wendy’s famous chili to be sold in grocery stores

A famous chili will soon be in grocery stores nationwide.

Conagra Brands announced late February at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) 2023 Conference that it would soon sell Wendy’s famous chili in a can.

“Everybody loves Wendy’s chili, but you’ve never been able to buy Wendy’s chili before at the grocery store until now. We’re launching that Wendy’s chili nationally we have a sizable chili business with a lot of regional stars around the country. Now we’ve got a national brand and it’s one of the most well known chili brands you can find,” President and Chief Executive Officer Sean Connolly announced at CAGNY 2023 Conference.

Conagra has not released the date when the chili will hit the stores or which ones will carry it.



