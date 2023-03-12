Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Returns to 'Jersey Shore' After a Decade

One of Jersey Shore 's biggest stars is making a return to the series . On Saturday, Jersey Shore 's official Instagram account shared a photo of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola filming a confessional. Us Weekly later confirmed that Giancola will appear in the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation .

The image features Giancola in front of a green screen ready to film a confessional for the next season of the MTV series. The official Jersey Shore account captioned the photo with, "She's still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet." They also tagged Giancola's account and included the hashtag, "#JSFamilyVacation." The reality star herself later confirmed the news on her own Instagram page. She posted a selfie from where she was filming her confessionals and wrote, "Okay I can finally say... I'm backkk!"

It wasn't long before fans went wild about Giancola's return to Jersey Shore . One person commented, "Not to be dramatic but this is massive news." Another wrote, "This is gonna break the internet." Giancola's Jersey Shore family also got in on the commenting fun. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi both commented on Giancola's post, with Snooki sharing some side-eye emojis. Meanwhile, Jenni "JWoww" Farley commented six clapping hand emojis on the official Jersey Shore Instagram account.

Despite the fact that she expressed her support of Giancola's return on social media, Farley had a bone to pick with her former co-star recently. In February, Farley said that she was surprised to see Giancola comment on a TikTok from influencer Alix Earle, who opened up about being a fan of the show. She said on an episode of the BFFs podcast, "Under her [Earle's] TikTok, she was saying, like, 'Oh, I wanted to be Jenni.' But the thing that I got kinda taken back was Sammi commented under it. And I was like, 'Oh, I thought you don't like Jersey Shore anymore.' That's gonna get me blocked."

Giancola first appeared on Jersey Shore when it first came out in 2009. Jersey Shore aired for six seasons before it came to an end in 2012. The series was rebooted in 2018 with Jersey Shore Family Vacation . However, Giancola declined to come back at the time. But, based on Jersey Shore 's recent post, she's clearly changed her mind.

