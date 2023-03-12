Open in App
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. seeking $20M per season

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for a deal in the range of $20 million per season, Pro Football Talk reported Sunday.

Beckham, 30, missed all of last season after tearing his left ACL during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, 2022.

He was linked at various times throughout the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills but remained unsigned.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Beckham has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in 96 career games (91 starts) with the Giants (2014-18), Cleveland Browns (2019-21) and Rams. He exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six seasons.

–Field Level Media

