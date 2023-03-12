Open in App
Sheboygan, WI
11-year-old assaulted, robbed by 57-year-old

By Della Whittaker,

4 days ago
Sunday morning in Sheboygan, an 11-year-old boy was physically assaulted and robbed by an unknown 57-year-old man, who would later be arrested.

The Sheboygan Police Department reports they responded to the 1500 block of North 10th Street for a report that an 11-year-old boy was walking home with a shopping bag full of items when he was physically assaulted by an unknown male who then took the bag from him.

Responding officers flooded the area and immediately located the suspect a few blocks away from the incident location. Officers were aided by several citizens who were able to provide a description of the suspect, which led to the arrest of a 57-year-old Sheboygan male with an extensive criminal history.

Sheboygan Fire Department paramedics transported the 11-year-old boy to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was transported to the Sheboygan County Detention Center and will be referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office for charges of robbery and physical abuse of a child.

