Open in App
Volusia County, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Orlando Sentinel

1 dead, 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Volusia County, FHP says

By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sPq7_0lGQ54hv00
Orlando police cruiser at crime scene on Smith Street. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 26-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision on State Road 40 approaching Palmetto Pines Drive in Volusia County early Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 26-year-old from Sanford was driving westbound on State Road 40 around 3:40 a.m. when he failed to control his 2009 Chrysler Town and Country around a curve and collided head-on with 2012 Ford F-150 travelling eastbound, FHP said.

The 26-year-old overturned and collided with a traffic sign and was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The Ford pickup truck’s driver, a 32-year-old man, and his passenger, a 45-year-old man sustained serious injuries and were transported to Halifax Hospital, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Volusia County, FL newsLocal Volusia County, FL
Man dies after crashing truck into building in Holly Hill: police
Holly Hill, FL17 hours ago
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash that shut down State Road 40 in Volusia County, FHP says
Sanford, FL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash, Paisley Woman Airlifted Thursday
Paisley, FL10 hours ago
Deadly crash blocks stretch of US-192 near Celebration
Celebration, FL1 day ago
911 calls from scene of deadly shootings of 3 in Orlando area
Orlando, FL18 hours ago
Sanford police searching for suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier
Sanford, FL1 day ago
Palm Coast man slashed driver in road rage attack, deputies say
Palm Coast, FL3 days ago
2-year-old killed after woman crashes into Florida charter bus
Orlando, FL4 days ago
DeLand police identify skeletal remains found in 2020
Deland, FL1 day ago
Man arrested for shooting teenage girl at Orlando Sonic
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Crash slows traffic on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, FHP says
Kissimmee, FL5 days ago
35 arrested in takedown of Central Florida drug smuggling operation, investigators say
Orlando, FL12 hours ago
Drivers wait a long time at Lake Mary light
Lake Mary, FL3 days ago
Death investigation at home of local doctor under state scrutiny
Fruitland Park, FL1 day ago
‘This activity is all gang-related:’ 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Brevard County, deputies say
Melbourne Beach, FL5 days ago
Lake County deputies ask for public’s help finding man missing since September
Kissimmee, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy