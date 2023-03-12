Man arrested for Pasco County fire that destroyed several homes

A man behind bars in Pasco County faces attempted murder and arson charges related to a fire that destroyed multiple townhomes earlier this month.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Joseph Newman on a warrant from Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) on Saturday.

PSO said Newman set a van on fire on Boardwalk street in Holiday on March 4, and that fire spread to several homes and vehicles.

RELATED: Pasco County Fire investigating "suspicious" fire that destroyed 4 townhomes

Newman was charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder premeditated, six counts of first-degree arson, and six counts of 2nd-degree arson. He is being held on a $1,150,000 bond

No one was injured in the fire.