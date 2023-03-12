Los Angeles Rams trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Miami Dolphins: reports
By Fiifi Frimpong, New York Daily News,
4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, according to reports. The Rams will receive a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long in exchange for the six-time Pro Bowler.
The deal is expected to be finalized when the 2023 league year officially begins on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro selection has three years left on his five-year extension that was signed shortly after arriving in Los Angeles via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins agreed to guarantee the next two seasons of Ramsey’s deal, according to ESPN.
Ramsey will join four-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard in Miami when the deal finalizes, creating a duo in the secondary that would improve a defense that ranked 24th in points per game (24.1) last season.
Ramsey has spent seven seasons in the NFL after being selected fifth overall in the 2016 NFL draft by the Jaguars. The corner has made 19 interceptions and forced six fumbles in 108 totals games. The veteran won Super Bowl LVI after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.
