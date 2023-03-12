Watch Stevie Nicks Perform Tearful Tribute To Christine McVie
By Katrina Nattress,
4 days ago
Stevie Nicks had an emotional surprise in store for fans who attended the first date of her Two Icons, One Night co-headlining tour with Billy Joel on Friday night (March 10) in Los Angeles. For the last song of her set, Nicks dedicated Fleetwood Mac 's hit "Landslide" to her late bandmate Christine McVie . As she delivered the powerful performance, photos of the pair together throughout the years scrolled on the large screen behind her. After singing the last line, Nicks bowed her head and sobbed. “There’s really not much to say," she told the crowd, wiping away tears. "We just pretend that she’s still here, that’s how I’m trying to deal with it.”
Comments / 0