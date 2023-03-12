Open in App
North Carolina State
See more from this location?
CBS 17

These are the best colleges in North Carolina: report

By Stacker.com,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hdd3J_0lGQ47Jt00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in North Carolina using rankings from Niche . Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaHgx_0lGQ47Jt00

wk1003mike // Shutterstock

#25. University of Mount Olive

– Acceptance rate: 62%
– Net price: $14,805
– Enrollment: 1,348 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B-
— Safety grade: A+
— Diversity grade: A
— Value grade: B https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyaBs_0lGQ47Jt00

Chinnapong // Shutterstock

#24. Fayetteville State University

– Acceptance rate: 79%
– Net price: $7,016
– Enrollment: 3,959 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B-
— Campus food grade: A
— Diversity grade: B+
— Party grade: B+ https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DT9gk_0lGQ47Jt00

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#23. Campbell University

– Acceptance rate: 81%
– Net price: $26,299
– Enrollment: 3,098 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B-
— Diversity grade: A-
— Athletics grade: A-
— Safety grade: A- https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBxwx_0lGQ47Jt00

Canva

#22. Barton College

– Acceptance rate: 42%
– Net price: $24,111
– Enrollment: 1,003 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B-
— Diversity grade: A
— Athletics grade: B+
— Value grade: B https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cblGw_0lGQ47Jt00

Motortion Films // Shutterstock

#21. High Point University

– Acceptance rate: 77%
– Net price: $40,719
– Enrollment: 4,575 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B-
— Campus grade: A+
— Dorms grade: A+
— Campus food grade: A https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20F8W5_0lGQ47Jt00

Sean Locke Photography // Shutterstock

#20. Pfeiffer University

– Acceptance rate: 76%
– Net price: $22,121
– Enrollment: 769 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B-
— Diversity grade: B+
— Party grade: B+
— Value grade: B https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCu8K_0lGQ47Jt00

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#19. Winston-Salem State University

– Acceptance rate: 73%
– Net price: $11,868
– Enrollment: 4,033 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B-
— Party grade: A
— Student life grade: B+
— Value grade: B https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXCmH_0lGQ47Jt00

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#18. North Carolina A&T State University

– Acceptance rate: 57%
– Net price: $9,541
– Enrollment: 9,933 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B
— Party grade: A+
— Student life grade: A
— Athletics grade: A- https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLeaE_0lGQ47Jt00

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#17. Gardner-Webb University

– Acceptance rate: 78%
– Net price: $20,363
– Enrollment: 1,726 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B
— Diversity grade: A
— Athletics grade: A-
— Safety grade: A- https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xf1yP_0lGQ47Jt00

DavidPinoPhotography // Shutterstock

#16. University of North Carolina Asheville

– Acceptance rate: 79%
– Net price: $13,854
– Enrollment: 2,870 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B
— Location grade: A
— Diversity grade: A-
— Professors grade: A- https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5t5J_0lGQ47Jt00

mangpor2004 // Shutterstock

#15. Meredith College

– Acceptance rate: 72%
– Net price: $25,357
– Enrollment: 1,468 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B
— Location grade: A-
— Student life grade: A-
— Diversity grade: B+ https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GiRpC_0lGQ47Jt00

Kostiantyn Voitenko // Shutterstock

#14. East Carolina University

– Acceptance rate: 88%
– Net price: $15,403
– Enrollment: 18,886 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B
— Party grade: A+
— Student life grade: A
— Diversity grade: A- https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObGfS_0lGQ47Jt00

Canva

#13. Queens University of Charlotte

– Acceptance rate: 68%
– Net price: $25,756
– Enrollment: 1,535 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B
— Location grade: A+
— Diversity grade: A
— Student life grade: A- https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuKww_0lGQ47Jt00

smolaw // Shutterstock

#12. Elon University

– Acceptance rate: 72%
– Net price: $39,401
– Enrollment: 6,073 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B
— Campus grade: A
— Dorms grade: A
— Value grade: A- https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXSyR_0lGQ47Jt00

Canva

#11. Western Carolina University

– Acceptance rate: 48%
– Net price: $13,221
– Enrollment: 8,760 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B
— Academics grade: B+
— Value grade: B+
— Athletics grade: B+ https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226HQo_0lGQ47Jt00

stock_photo_world // Shutterstock

#10. University of North Carolina – Greensboro

– Acceptance rate: 88%
– Net price: $9,853
– Enrollment: 13,391 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Diversity grade: A
— Student life grade: A
— Campus grade: A- https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32piMB_0lGQ47Jt00

Canva

#9. University of North Carolina at Charlotte

– Acceptance rate: 80%
– Net price: $16,029
– Enrollment: 21,104 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Diversity grade: A
— Campus grade: A
— Campus food grade: A https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixtdf_0lGQ47Jt00

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#8. University of North Carolina School of the Arts

– Acceptance rate: 36%
– Net price: $11,940
– Enrollment: 890 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Value grade: A+
— Diversity grade: A-
— Academics grade: B+ https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjmGe_0lGQ47Jt00

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#7. University of North Carolina – Wilmington

– Acceptance rate: 68%
– Net price: $17,946
– Enrollment: 11,989 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Campus grade: A
— Location grade: A
— Student life grade: A https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uz2dK_0lGQ47Jt00

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Appalachian State University

– Acceptance rate: 80%
– Net price: $10,687
– Enrollment: 16,905 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Athletics grade: A+
— Campus grade: A
— Student life grade: A https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEJWU_0lGQ47Jt00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. North Carolina State University

– Acceptance rate: 46%
– Net price: $14,600
– Enrollment: 22,929 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Student life grade: A+
— Academics grade: A
— Value grade: A https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqQqc_0lGQ47Jt00

Canva

#4. Wake Forest University

– Acceptance rate: 32%
– Net price: $26,324
– Enrollment: 5,391 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Academics grade: A+
— Value grade: A+
— Professors grade: A+ https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DabLo_0lGQ47Jt00

Canva

#3. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

– Acceptance rate: 25%
– Net price: $10,038
– Enrollment: 18,505 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Academics grade: A+
— Value grade: A+
— Athletics grade: A+ https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379s96_0lGQ47Jt00

Canva

#2. Davidson College

– Acceptance rate: 20%
– Net price: $28,615
– Enrollment: 1,983 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Academics grade: A+
— Value grade: A+
— Professors grade: A+ https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBz2u_0lGQ47Jt00

Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#1. Duke University

– Acceptance rate: 8%
– Net price: $26,932
– Enrollment: 6,838 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Academics grade: A+
— Value grade: A+
— Diversity grade: A+

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
North Carolina Based Grocer Makes Changes And Opinions Are Mixed
Matthews, NC1 day ago
North Carolina Textile Manufacturer to Invest $24 Million in Winston-Salem Expansion
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
North Carolina high school athlete will be allowed to play after eligibility issues
Richlands, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Krispy Kreme Laying Off 102 North Carolina Employees
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Burgaw owner named NC Small Business Person of the Year winner
Burgaw, NC2 days ago
NC governor demands repayment following company’s decision to close Canton mill
Canton, NC10 hours ago
When you need to stop for a school bus in NC… and what could happen if you don’t
Fayetteville, NC9 hours ago
NCGOP vice chair candidate says past criminal record is ‘old news’
Kannapolis, NC20 hours ago
Popular Eatery Named North Carolina's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant
Durham, NC1 day ago
North Carolina woman wins $100,000, plans to start trucking business
Greenville, NC20 hours ago
4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Mysterious US Navy Vessel Washes Ashore In North Carolina, Disappears Overnight
Rodanthe, NC15 hours ago
2.5 magnitude earthquake hits just 5 miles from NC border in eastern Tennessee
Greenback, TN1 day ago
Seaforth's Jarin Stevenson named Gatorade NC Player of the Year in boys basketball
Seaforth, MN1 day ago
Parents allege children 'assaulted' by NC school employees, accuse district of 'incompetence'
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy