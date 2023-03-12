Open in App
Chesapeake, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Chesapeake man wins $100K in Jose Cuervo margarita contest. His ready-to-drink cocktail is now in stores.

By Rekaya Gibson, The Virginian-Pilot,

4 days ago

A Chesapeake man and margarita fan has landed in paradise. His ready-to-drink margarita won a national contest, with a head-spinning cash prize, and it’s now on store shelves nationwide.

Deron Cassell’s Tropical Paradise — a blend of mango, peach, strawberry, pineapple and orange juice — won him $100,000, tequila maker Jose Cuervo said in a news release. The blend hit stores in February.

Cassell, 31 and a native of Portsmouth, entered his recipe last year in Jose Cuervo’s Margarita Shake-Up contest. He was inspired by things in his kitchen, the company said.

The contest repeats this year, with a $50,000 grand prize. To others who want to try their hand, Cassell advises they go with their gut. Enter at cuervomargshakeup.com through March 22.

Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; on Twitter, @gibsonrekaya

