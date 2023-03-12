Don’t Be Left In the Dark With The Extra Time You Gain With The Best Rechargeable Light Bulbs

The power going out doesn’t mean you need to search for your candles or navigate around your home with your phone’s flashlight as your only light source. Rechargeable light bulbs can continue to light up your home even when the power is out.

Here’s how it works: a built-in lithium battery charges inside these light bulbs when they are in use. So when the power goes out, that’s when the battery takes over. Even though the rest of the block may be pitch black, you’ll still be the one with the lights on.

There’s no need to dig for those tealight candles you haven’t seen or used since the last time the power was out. Add these rechargeable light bulbs to your household and “let there be light” when the power goes out.

Things You Should Know About Rechargeable Light Bulbs

Rechargeable light bulbs are best used during emergencies as opposed to your everyday light bulbs. Although some do, many of them don’t get as bright as the light bulbs you might already have in your home. Don’t expect to have infinite light either, since many rechargeable light bulbs only provide a few hours of light when operating on battery power.

The best part about rechargeable light bulbs is their versatility. Rechargeable light bulbs can:

Be used as LED lights for maximum efficiency

Attach from above with optional hooks

Offer adjustable color temperature

A normal light bulb, once unscrewed out of the power source, such as a lamp or light fixture, is essentially a useless delicate sphere of glass. Rechargeable light bulbs, on the other hand, can be used almost like a flashlight. You can carry them around from room to room, hang them outside or in storage closets (many come with hooks to do this), and some can even be controlled remotely.

BEST OVERALL

Neporal Emergency Rechargeable Light Bulbs

$30.59

$35 at walmart

Why We Chose It: These lightbulbs are powerful and cost effective.

Key Specs:

Wattage: 15 watts

15 watts Battery Life: 4-5 hours

4-5 hours Brightness: 900 lumens

900 lumens Bulb Base: E26

When power goes down, these bulbs get bright. With 900 lumens of brightness, these get a bit brighter than your average rechargeable light bulbs that often peak out at 800 lumens. The light automatically kicks on when the power goes out.

You can remove the light and use it as a flashlight by placing your finger on the bottom of the light as well. We also like that it comes with hooks so you can hang the lights both indoors and outdoors.

Pros

Bright

4-5 hours of battery life

Comes with hooks

Cons

Can only charge in lamp

ALSO GREAT

AmeriTop A19 Battery LED Bulbs

$16.49

$34 at walmart

$33.98

Why We Chose It: We like that this light can be used for both indoor and outdoor use.

Key Specs:

Wattage: 9 watts

9 watts Battery Life: 3-4 hours

3-4 hours Brightness: 800 lumens

800 lumens Bulb Base: E26

We like that this light gets plenty bright when running off battery power. You can expect about 500 lumens of light and for it to last up to 3-4 hours on battery life. It recharges on its own when plugged in too.

It fits in any standard light socket fixture and can be used both indoors and outdoors. These are a handy minor investment to have around the house.

Pros

Bright in flashlight mode

Comes in two different lighting colors

Universal E26 bulb base

Cons

Battery life could be better

BEST VALUE

TFOI Rechargeable Emergency LED Light Bulbs

$25.99

$16 at walmart

Why We Chose It: These bright bulbs are affordable equalling out to just over $6 a bulb.

Key Specs:

Wattage: 12 Watts

12 Watts Battery Life: 4-5 hours

4-5 hours Brightness: 800 Lumens

800 Lumens Bulb Base: E27

We like that you receive four rechargeable light bulbs, but each also comes with a handy hook so you can hang it outside, or in a storage room, or light up a tent while you’re camping. The bulb automatically turns on when the power goes out so you aren’t stuck in the dark, and lasts up to 5 hours on battery life.

Pros

Good battery life

800 Lumens

Comes with hooks

Cons

Doesn’t stay at full brightness on battery power for long

MOST VERSATILE

Flyhoom Rechargeable Light Bulbs

$17.85 $26.99

Why We Chose It: We like the flexibility of the remote and it can be charged via USB.

Key Specs:

Wattage: 7 watts

7 watts Battery Life: 13-15 hours (40 lumens)

13-15 hours (40 lumens) Brightness: 100 lumens

100 lumens Bulb Base: Non-removable base

We understand that these don’t get as bright as others, but we like the versatility this rechargeable light bulb provides. If you’re planning on lighting your whole living room up with rechargeable lights, you’ll want to look for a brighter light, but these bulbs do have a few tricks up the sleeve.

You can stand it on a table like a miniature lamp and use the remote control to change the brightness, or you can use it as a nightlight and set a timer for it to automatically turn off. On low (40 lumens which isn’t very bright at all) it can last all the way up to 15 hours, which goes a long way in providing light for you even during extended power outages.

Pros

You can control it with a remote

It is dimmable

Long battery life

Cons

It can’t replace a traditional light bulb

WORTH CONSIDERATION

GE LED+ Backup Battery Light Bulb

$24.43

$20 at target

Why We Chose It: We like that you can switch this between working inside of a lamp or as a flashlight.

Key Specs:

Wattage: 8 watts

8 watts Battery Life: 5 hours

5 hours Brightness: 795 lumens

795 lumens Bulb Base: E26

The 795 lumens will light a room when the power is out. What we like is that there isn’t any extra step to charge the light — it charges when its plugged into electricity. When the power is out, you can expect about five hours of extra light when it is used conservative at 95 lumens (which equates to a mildly lit flashlight). We think these are a great utility to have at home for those “just in case” moments.

Pros

Charges when plugged in

Works as a flashlight

5 hours battery life

Cons

Flashlight isn’t very bright

Rechargeable Light Bulbs – Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Do Rechargeable Light Bulbs Last?

Depending on the size of the battery, when operating on battery power, a rechargeable light bulb can last anywhere from 2 to 15 hours.

How Do Rechargeable Light Bulbs Work?

Like a normal bulb. Electricity from the power source (like a lamp) powers the battery inside the bulb. During a power outage the battery takes over and continues to keep the bulb lit.

How Do You Recharge a Rechargeable Lightbulb?

Most will charge when in use from a power source like a lamp or a light fixture, and others recharge via USB.

Does a Rechargeable Lightbulb Charge When the Switch Is Off?

No. The lightbulb has to be in use (power on and the bulb is lit) for the battery to charge.