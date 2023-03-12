Lynnfield is all about Guiding Good Choices

LYNNFIELD — A Healthy Lynnfield (AHL), in partnership with the parent-teacher organizations of the Summer Street School and Huckleberry Hill School, is launching a new program for parents of students in grades 3-4.

Guiding Good Choices is designed to improve communication and help parents and caregivers better prepare their children for middle school. During these years, children face increasing social pressure that can hinder their ability to make good choices.

AHL Substance Use Prevention Coordinator Peg Sallade said the organization has received many requests to address prevention with young children and enable them to learn strategies to resist peer-pressure earlier.

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to create a comfortable learning environment for elementary parents and caregivers to share and learn together,” Sallade said. “Building a strong foundation early helps get kids ready to face challenges in the years ahead.”

Sallade said parents and caregivers want the best for their children and may have questions about how to communicate effectively with their children, set limits, and establish strong family bonds. Guiding Good Choices is a program with proven success and acts as a guide to help parents prepare their children for the middle school years.

Topics include how to promote health and well-being within the family, nurturing independent and resilient kids, managing conflicts in a positive way, setting family guidelines and expectations, and more.

AHL Chair Phil Crawford said it’s all about empowering children to be stronger and more resilient.

“As a parent and a grandparent, there’s nothing we want more than to see our kids grow up healthy,” said Crawford. “This program is an opportunity to build on the ‘key ingredients’ of raising resilient kids.”

Sessions will be held on March 22, March 27, April 3, and April 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Hill School in the all purpose room. Registrants must commit to attending all sessions and group size is limited. Please contact AHL directly if you have language or accessibility needs or if you need childcare. Early registration is advised. To register and reserve a spot in Guiding Good Choices, visit http://www.ahealthylynnfield.org/current-events .

