Sunday's Transactions

| BASEBALL
| Major League Baseball
| American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHPs Forrest Whitley, Shawn Dubin and JP France to Sugar Land (PCL). Reassigned RHP Joe Record to minor league camp.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reassigned C Cameron Barstad, RHP Geoff Hartlieb, and LHP Will Stewart to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Sean Reynolds to Pensacola (SL) and INF Jacob Amaya to Jacksonville (IL).
| HOCKEY
| National Hockey League
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL).
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
