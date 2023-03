Houston Press

Turnpike Troubadours Leave 'Em Wanting More at RodeoHouston By Pete Vonder Haar, 3 days ago

By Pete Vonder Haar, 3 days ago

They entered with little fanfare, but Oklahoma's Turnpike Troubadours showed a near-capacity RodeoHouston crowd (74,657) what all the fuss is about. The Troubadours returned to ...