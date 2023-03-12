Annual Blue White Ball raises more than $30K for pediatric cancer

A charity ball benefiting childhood cancer research combined dancing with doing good Saturday at The Priory in Pittsburgh.

The 2023 Blue White Ball was held at Pittsburgh’s Grand Hall at The Priory.

Blue White Ball’s Pittsburgh chapter is a nonprofit that raises funds year-round to support Penn State University’s THON in the fight against childhood cancer.

Blue White Ball executive director Kristen Conti of White Oak described the event, in its 14th year, as “wonderful.”

“All of the hard work pays off in that moment,” Conti said of announcing the fundraising total at the end of the evening.

This year’s ball raised more than $30,000.

To date, Blue White Ball has raised $170,000.

“Our guests love the ball. A lot of them really look forward to it each year, making it a part of their annual giving for THON,” Conti said.

Melissa Fanto Marlo of O’Hara said she was a THON dancer when she was a student at Penn State University.

She stayed up for 48 hours dancing, describing the experience as unforgettable.

“I will never forget the emotional roller coaster. At that point, it’s all about mental strength because your body is basically numb,” Marlo said. “That’s why I love the Blue White Ball because it’s a way I can still make a difference for those families today.

“I only danced once. It’s a great honor to be selected. It’s been a way for me to connect with other Pittsburgh Penn Staters that share the same passion for the cause.”

Marlo and her husband, Eric , creative director and board member of Blue White Ball, said they always prioritize supporting the annual charity event.

More than 100 attendees enjoyed cocktails, appetizers, dinner, dancing, a silent auction, raffles and more.