Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Valley News Dispatch

Annual Blue White Ball raises more than $30K for pediatric cancer

By Joyce Hanz,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9Nsp_0lGPz8qn00

A charity ball benefiting childhood cancer research combined dancing with doing good Saturday at The Priory in Pittsburgh.

The 2023 Blue White Ball was held at Pittsburgh’s Grand Hall at The Priory.

Blue White Ball’s Pittsburgh chapter is a nonprofit that raises funds year-round to support Penn State University’s THON in the fight against childhood cancer.

Blue White Ball executive director Kristen Conti of White Oak described the event, in its 14th year, as “wonderful.”

“All of the hard work pays off in that moment,” Conti said of announcing the fundraising total at the end of the evening.

This year’s ball raised more than $30,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwSp5_0lGPz8qn00

To date, Blue White Ball has raised $170,000.

“Our guests love the ball. A lot of them really look forward to it each year, making it a part of their annual giving for THON,” Conti said.

Melissa Fanto Marlo of O’Hara said she was a THON dancer when she was a student at Penn State University.

She stayed up for 48 hours dancing, describing the experience as unforgettable.

“I will never forget the emotional roller coaster. At that point, it’s all about mental strength because your body is basically numb,” Marlo said. “That’s why I love the Blue White Ball because it’s a way I can still make a difference for those families today.

“I only danced once. It’s a great honor to be selected. It’s been a way for me to connect with other Pittsburgh Penn Staters that share the same passion for the cause.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOkcu_0lGPz8qn00

Marlo and her husband, Eric , creative director and board member of Blue White Ball, said they always prioritize supporting the annual charity event.

More than 100 attendees enjoyed cocktails, appetizers, dinner, dancing, a silent auction, raffles and more.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh welcomes spring with annual Arts and Crafts Spring Fever Festival
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Sewickley couple launches Burgh Bus — interactive comedy show, party ride
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
5 Pittsburgh bars pouring Guinness the right way
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Senior living community in McMurray holds red carpet event for residents
Mcmurray, PA1 day ago
Local businesses, community unite to sustain new food bank in Apollo
Apollo, PA1 day ago
Leechburg Area alumnus juggles college and service as youngest member of school board
Leechburg, PA2 days ago
Pizza shop stepping up to help 65 people left homeless after Monroeville apartment fire
Monroeville, PA11 hours ago
Youngstown news anchor announces career change
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
New Castle Spring Vendor Fair: Saturday 3/18
New Castle, PA4 days ago
Local parish looking into idea to reduce mass locations
Braddock, PA3 days ago
Clara Barton and Butler’s typhoid fever epidemic of 1903
Butler, PA3 days ago
University of Pittsburgh student presented at the Oscars
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Furry nighttime visitor mugs for camera in Grove City
Grove City, PA10 hours ago
Ask Kelly: How old is the South Park Fairgrounds clock?
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Lesser-known Pittsburgh restaurants loved by their neighbors
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Military veteran opening coffee shop with a unique twist in Pitcairn
Pitcairn, PA3 days ago
Highmark Health working to lease out more than 145,000 square feet of Fifth Avenue Place
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Crispin Havener Leaves WJAC-TV 6 News in Johnstown, Pennsylvania
Johnstown, PA3 days ago
Fire destroys Sewickley Township home
Sewickley, PA21 hours ago
Pitt events on gender issues draw criticism, but university says it's committed to protecting free speech
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
2 Pennsylvania Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Thompson ready to take the reins at Greensburg Central Catholic
Greensburg, PA2 days ago
Woman Flown To Hospital After Chicora Crash
Chicora, PA20 hours ago
Pittsburgh Public School moves to remote learning due to COVID outbreak
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Aldi store in Pittsburgh area is closing in March 2023
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Pittsburgh elementary school to close for 3 days due to COVID-19-related staffing shortage
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Amid bank failures, PNC positioned to buy, but will it?
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Graduating in Pennsylvania is about to get more complicated. Are schools ready?
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Harrisburg man identified as body found along Pittsburgh riverbank
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Report: 4th Alabama basketball player who is from Pittsburgh was at scene of fatal shooting
Tuscaloosa, AL13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy