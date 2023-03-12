Los Angeles Rams agree to trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a trade that will send off star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and tight end Hunter Long.

Details of the trade were announced by NFL Insider Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Trading Ramsey will net the Rams the 77th pick in April’s 2023 NFL Draft, as well as Long, who was a third-round pick himself in 2021.

Ramsey was acquired by Los Angeles in a blockbuster trade in 2019 that saw the Jacksonville Jaguars trade the defensive anchor for a package of picks. Ramsey is a six-time NFL Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Ramsey, 28, was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Florida State, where he was twice an All-American and a one-time BCS National Champion.

The cornerback will go to Miami, which has been quietly stockpiling All-Pro caliber players in its pursuit of a championship behind head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

On Twitter, Ramsey confirmed the news and wrote: “I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! 🙏🏾 @MiamiDolphins LETSGO! 🧡”

With an uncertain future in Los Angeles, Ramsey was privately involved in trade talks across the league for several week, according to the NFL Network.

The Rams failed to make the playoffs last season following their NFL Super Bowl winning season in 2021-22. The team also parted ways with linebacker Bobby Wagner last month, signalling that the team is likely looking to get younger and focus on a pseudo rebuild back into contender status.

Long, who was selected with the 81st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played in seven games in his rookie season, catching one pass for eight yards. He did not record a catch last season.

Schefter reports that the trade will process on Wednesday when the new league year begins.

