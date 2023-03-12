Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Nets And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45o0a1_0lGPynj000

The Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets have ruled out three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons, and he is the only player on their injury report.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Jack White, Peyton Watson, Zeke Nnaji and Collin Gillespie.

Vlatko Cancar has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Nets will start Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith, Claxton on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic on Sunday."

The Nets come into the day with a 38-29 record in 67 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 19-17 in the 36 games they have played on the road away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are the best team in the Western Conference, with a 46-21 record in 67 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games but are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Nuggets have been sensational, going 30-5 in the 35 games they have hosted in Denver, Colorado.

Last season, the Nets got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, while the Nuggets lost (in five games) to the Golden State Warriors in the first round.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Why Don't The Los Angeles Lakers Sign This NBA Champion?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Make 2 Roster Moves On Thursday Night
San Francisco, CA4 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL5 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH19 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL18 hours ago
Massive LeBron James Injury Update Reported Before Tuesday’s Game
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Steph Curry Passes Michael Jordan On All-Time List
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Recent Clippers Player Reportedly Signing With The Nets
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis Makes NBA History Twice On Tuesday Night
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Steph Curry's Honest Quote After Dropping 50 Points And Losing
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
NBA Suspends Sacramento Kings' Trey Lyles
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Clippers Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Knicks' Center Frustrated With Current Role
New York City, NY1 day ago
Steph Curry's Amazing Quote About Klay Thompson
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy