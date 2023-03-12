Nets And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets have ruled out three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons, and he is the only player on their injury report.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Jack White, Peyton Watson, Zeke Nnaji and Collin Gillespie.

Vlatko Cancar has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Nets will start Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith, Claxton on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic on Sunday."

The Nets come into the day with a 38-29 record in 67 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 19-17 in the 36 games they have played on the road away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are the best team in the Western Conference, with a 46-21 record in 67 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games but are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Nuggets have been sensational, going 30-5 in the 35 games they have hosted in Denver, Colorado.

Last season, the Nets got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, while the Nuggets lost (in five games) to the Golden State Warriors in the first round.