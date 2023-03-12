Open in App
Champaign, IL
WCIA

‘It’s a memory they will never forget’: IHSA tournament kicks off in Champaign

By Arriana Williams,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIRya_0lGPyUu500

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Months of training was put to the test for 16 Illinois high school teams. The IHSA Basketball Tournament is back at the State Farm Center for the second year in a row after a 25-year hiatus.

“Think about it, as a high school player you’ve worked this hard. You’ve got to state. You’re playing at the home of the Fighting Illini. You’re playing in the best basketball facility in the state,” said Jayne Deluce, CEO of Visit Champaign County.

Organizers wanted to make sure the tournament was all-inclusive. They packed the “All-Star Area” with activities the whole family could enjoy.

“There’s a lot of little people here as well and it gives them something to do. It’s part of the fan experience,” said Deluce.

One of those fans is a former player himself. Fighting Illini start Kendall Gill says it was surreal seeing his son’s team in the same place where he played 37 years ago.

“To watch my son, walk out on that court where I played my collegiate basketball as well… it’s something special,” said Gill.

He advised players to cherish the moment and enjoy the ride.

