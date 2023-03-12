Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

5 movies that were set in Alabama

By Summer Poole,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Syc8Y_0lGPyS8d00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama has been the filming location for many movies throughout the years. It has also been the setting of some big movies at the Box Office. Scary movies, funny movies and everything in between have been set in Alabama.

WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of five movies that were set in Alabama:

Which film does Alabama think should win Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards?

Forrest Gump

The movie Forrest Gump follows an Alabama man who has an IQ of 75. The movie gives viewers a glimpse of history through Gump’s eyes, all while Gump tries to reconnect with his childhood sweetheart. Forrest Gump made $678 million at the Box Office. It’s based on the book by Winston Groom, who grew up in Alabama.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Atticus Finch, an Alabama lawyer during the Great Depression, is tasked with defending a Black man after he received an undeserved rape charge. The movie To Kill a Mockingbird is based on the book written by Alabama native Harper Lee.

Talladega Nights: The Ballard of Ricky Bobby

Talladega is known for its NASCAR racing but add Will Ferrell in the mix and you’ve got the set for a perfect movie. Ferrell plays Ricky Bobby, a NASCAR driver who is no. 1 until a French Formula One driver joins the mix. Ricky has to fight to stay in the top spot.

Heart of Dixie

The 1989 movie Heart of Dixie tells the story of three sorority women searching for love while also preparing for changes in their life when their college becomes integrated into segregated Alabama.

A Madea Christmas

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas tells the story of Madea traveling with her friend down to Alabama to visit the friend’s daughter for Christmas. The movie is centered around coming together during the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Tuesday Morning closing 10 stores in Alabama
Birmingham, AL15 hours ago
BJ’s new Alabama warehouse club one of 5 being built across U.S.
Madison, AL19 hours ago
Your Vehicle In Alabama Is Not Safe At Night
Tuscaloosa, AL13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman traveling through Alabama found guilty of possessing nearly six kilograms of heroin
Houston, TX1 day ago
Miss Alabama’s Teen 2023: Birmingham’s Elaina Burt wins the crown
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
Meet ‘Ms. NFL,’ one of the Alabama teachers this Academy Award-winning director thanked in his Oscars speech
Mountain Brook, AL3 days ago
First great white shark caught in Alabama: People ‘should absolutely not be concerned,’ researcher says
Orange Beach, AL2 days ago
High blood pressure among Black people
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
Ala. Governor proposing $200 million investment in Main Street Alabama
La Fayette, AL1 day ago
Florida ride dismantled after teen’s fatal fall, mother calls it ‘bittersweet moment’
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Possible Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Rain for Portions of Alabama
Birmingham, AL18 hours ago
Son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee
Smyrna, TN2 days ago
Navarre man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Navarre, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy