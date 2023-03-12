Tips to know before taking a spring break trip

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — For many people, spring break is the time for families to take a break from their regular day to day schedule and take time to go on vacation. If you’re not budgeting the right way, the expenses associated with the vacation can add up really quick.

People all across the country and world take vacations for spring break each year to popular travel destinations like Destin, Fla., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Los Angeles, Miami Beach, Fla., Bahamas or another location. But if you haven’t already booked something, whether lodging or transportation, it’s important to do your homework.

When you think about going on a trip, it may sound like a nice time, but it could get expensive very quickly. An important aspect to think about is the financial aspect of how much you could actually afford.

Kara Hitchens is the Public Affairs Manager for AAA and says keeping a budget should not be left out of the idea of going on vacation.

“You’re protecting your dollars. You’re making sure you’re getting the best deals that you can, even if you’re just trying to plan out the trip,” Hitchens said. “They can help make recommendation based on your budget; identify your budget, where you want to go, what things you want to see and a travel advisor can help do all that.”

Tae Winston is a Dayton entrepreneur and says she was not able to go on vacation in 2022, since it was a busy year for her.

“I know a lot of problems too is that people don’t really look at the hotel. They just get down there and book it,” Winston said. “Really try to look at those photos and read those reviews. Know what you’re getting yourself into before you jump into the vacation.”

Winston is one of the people that has chosen to go to Florida for some relaxation time, but is being smart on how she has planned her trip.

“I’ll be heading to Florida and I’m extremely excited. The business year of 2022 was crazy and I didn’t get to take a vacation. I know that I need some self care, so this is pretty mandatory to happen,” Winston said.

Travelers that are wanting to plan a trip can take advantage of last minute deals or by saving money by using their loyalty, rewards or travel points to save your wallet from a headache.

