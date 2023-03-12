Open in App
Alabama State
How likely are you to hit an animal while driving in Alabama?

By Summer Poole,

4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from State Farm has named Alabama as a medium-risk state for animal collisions.

The report says the likelihood of an animal-involved claim is 1 in 94 in Alabama. They also ranked Alabama 23 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

18-wheeler pursuit on I-10 could have been fatal, says Mobile County Sheriff

A U.S. driver has a 1 in 115 chance of having a collision with an animal. State Farm estimated that there were over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims between 2021 and 2022.

The data suggest that animal collisions are most likely to happen in West Virginia, Montana and South Dakota. The District of Columbia has the lowest amount of animal-involved collisions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

