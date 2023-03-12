Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KSN News

Kansas loses to Texas in Big 12 Tournament Final

By PJ Green,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17miv7_0lGPxaDM00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks fell just short of a second straight Big 12 men’s basketball Tournament Championship.

Texas beat the Jayhawks 75-59 to win the Big 12 Tournament title.

Jalen Wilson ignites Kansas to Big 12 Tournament Final

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 32 points while Joe Yesufu followed him up with 11.

The Longhorns had four players score in double digits led by guard Marcus Carr who led with 17 points.

The teams were neck and neck throughout the first half with Texas taking a 39-33 lead into the half.

Texas pulled away early in the second half and kept the pedal on their scoring affair throughout the rest of the game, cruising to a 76-56 win.

It is the Longhorns’ second win over the Jayhawks in eight days.

Kansas is a projected number-one seed heading into the NCAA Tournament. They were a projected number-one overall seed, but this loss makes those predictions doubtful.

Both teams will receive their seeding on Selection Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
KU fans gather throughout Wichita to cheer on Jayhawks
Wichita, KS3 hours ago
KU survives early scare from Howard, moves on in NCAA Tournament
Lawrence, KS10 hours ago
No. 1 seed Kansas cruises past Howard with Self still absent
Lawrence, KS5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Watch parties for fans of the KU Jayhawks
Lawrence, KS13 hours ago
KU’s Bill Self will not coach Jayhawks against Howard Thursday
Lawrence, KS16 hours ago
What the NCAA Tournament looked like the year you were born
Lawrence, KS14 hours ago
How to watch the KU Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
KU head coach Bill Self listed as day-to-day for NCAA Tournament
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
New Chiefs Jawaan Taylor, Charles Omenihu always hoped they’d end up in KC
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
NFL reveals additional features of NFL Draft Experience in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. to sign with Cincinnati, report says
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs WR Skyy Moore honored in hometown
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill to sign with Cleveland Browns
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set to face Aaron Rodgers for first time in career
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract to create more cap space
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Rally held at Kansas Statehouse to expand KanCare
Topeka, KS16 hours ago
Hundreds of Kansans get medical marijuana cards in Missouri as state weighs legalization
Topeka, KS15 hours ago
Chiefs tender Jody Fortson as exclusive rights free agent; re-sign Tershawn Wharton
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
How are KC Royals impacted as Bally Sports owner files for bankruptcy?
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Former Chiefs Andrew Wylie says goodbye to Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Deadly rollover crash north of Topeka
Topeka, KS11 hours ago
Two seriously injured in northwest Kansas car crash
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Lawrence to address proposed pallet village next week
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Mother of Kansas City teen speaks out after son’s body found
Gladstone, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy