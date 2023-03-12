Speeding driver loses control, setting off chain-reaction crash involving MSP patrol car on I-696

OAK PARK (WWJ) – A Michigan State Police trooper has been released from the hospital after their patrol car was hit along I-696 Sunday morning.

MSP officials say the trooper was investigating a previous crash that was blocking part of westbound I-696 near Greenfield around 11 a.m.

As the trooper was investigating the crash along the freeway ramp, the driver of a car was “driving too fast for conditions and failed to move over,” according to MSP.

The at-fault driver lost control and sideswiped another vehicle, which was pushed into the rear of the patrol car and then continued and struck a fourth vehicle, officials said.

The trooper was treated and released for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Officials say the other drivers involved all refused medical treatment.

MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw called the incident “just another example of a driver not moving over for emergency vehicles combined with driving too fast for conditions.” Shaw said the crash “could have been a lot worse.”

The crash left the freeway closed for more than an hour.