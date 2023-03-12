Open in App
Greenfield, WI
See more from this location?
WWJ News Radio

Speeding driver loses control, setting off chain-reaction crash involving MSP patrol car on I-696

By Wwj Newsroom,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1zwc_0lGPxOok00

OAK PARK (WWJ) – A Michigan State Police trooper has been released from the hospital after their patrol car was hit along I-696 Sunday morning.

MSP officials say the trooper was investigating a previous crash that was blocking part of westbound I-696 near Greenfield around 11 a.m.

As the trooper was investigating the crash along the freeway ramp, the driver of a car was “driving too fast for conditions and failed to move over,” according to MSP.

The at-fault driver lost control and sideswiped another vehicle, which was pushed into the rear of the patrol car and then continued and struck a fourth vehicle, officials said.

The trooper was treated and released for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Officials say the other drivers involved all refused medical treatment.

MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw called the incident “just another example of a driver not moving over for emergency vehicles combined with driving too fast for conditions.” Shaw said the crash “could have been a lot worse.”

The crash left the freeway closed for more than an hour.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greenfield, WI newsLocal Greenfield, WI
West Allis police chase; 3 teens in custody
West Allis, WI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Unlicensed driver keeps on driving, takes advantage of MPD 'honor system'
Milwaukee, WI12 hours ago
SUV rolls over from bridge onto I-41/894 SB, driver arrested for OWI
West Allis, WI2 days ago
Pedestrian killed after stepping in front of semi on Highway 29
Bonduel, WI2 days ago
17-year-old boy found with fully automatic gun after being arrested for committing shooting outside Zion-Benton High School
Zion, IL1 day ago
Police chase ends in crash near McGovern Park in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Explosions in Potawatomi casino parking structure, man charged
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Multi-vehicle accident on I-43, 3 people transported to hospital
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Shots fired at Milwaukee business, no injuries
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Shot fired outside Milwaukee school, student charged
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Baby Found In Whitewater Field Was Boy, Less Than 48-Hours-Old
Whitewater, WI2 days ago
New Berlin police shooting ended Waukesha man's crime spree: complaint
New Berlin, WI3 days ago
A public works truck drove down the street, dragging tree branches, which crashed into at least two cars.
Milwaukee, WI6 days ago
Caught on camera: Speeding car totals parked truck
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Deadly crash on I-41 in Fond du Lac County after SUV gets lodged under jackknifed semi
North Fond Du Lac, WI6 days ago
2 out-of-state snowmobilers die in separate Upper Peninsula crashes within 48 hours
Antioch, IL6 days ago
Kia Boys YouTube documentary; Markell Hughes jury trial delayed
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Milwaukee fatal stabbing; 16-year-old dead, woman charged
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
I-43 ramp at 76th street closed, Milwaukee Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
West Allis Bug n Out shooting, 12-year-old killed over glasses: complaint
West Allis, WI4 days ago
Spike strips deployed after I-41 pursuit in Fond du Lac County, man in custody
Fond Du Lac, WI6 days ago
'Something's not right:' Jefferson Co. woman suspects foul play after emotional support puppy disappears Wednesday
Sullivan, WI4 days ago
Milwaukee 16th and Lincoln shooting, woman shot 'in the back of her head'
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Milwaukee man shot near 14th and Locust
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Milwaukee man shot near 49th and Meinecke
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Milwaukee Mother of 3 Loses Everything After Someone Sets Fire to Her House: ‘It’s All Burnt Down’
Milwaukee, WI6 days ago
Scholarship fund created in honor of 25-year-old Waukegan teacher who died from COVID, pneumonia complications
Waukegan, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy