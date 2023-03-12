Here Is Dave Ramsey's Best Advice For Tax-Filing Help

It's that time of year again -- tax season . If you dread tax season because it means hours upon hours of tedious paperwork, then using tax filing services like H&R Block, TurboTax, or TaxSlayer can help. A whopping 94% of people e-filed their taxes through a tax pro or a self-filing tax software in 2021. With numerous programs to choose from, popular financial guru Dave Ramsey recommends only one e-file tax return service. Not surprisingly, it is his own Ramsey SmartTax, an alternative to TurboTax. Here are the details of the tax service and why you may want to consider using it.

What is Ramsey SmartTax?

Ramsey SmartTax is an online platform that was created by Dave Ramsey's team as an alternative to TurboTax and other e-filing services. According to Ramsey's site, it offers more benefits than TurboTax and is cheaper. The platform is designed to take the stress out of tax preparation by offering easy-to-understand guidance throughout the entire process.

How does it work?

With Ramsey SmartTax, users are guided through every step of their return with simple explanations along the way. There's also built-in support available if you run into any issues or have any questions about your return. Additionally, there's a suite of tools available that can help simplify your taxes even further, such as calculators that will automatically determine your deductions based on the data you provide. And if all else fails, there are experienced professionals at hand who can provide personalized advice and one-on-one support throughout the entire process.

Is it worth using?

If you find yourself overwhelmed by filing your taxes each year and how complicated it can be, it could be worth using Ramsey's SmartTax. Both Ramsey SmartTax and TurboTax streamline the entire tax filing process. The key difference is the cost and services offered by each. Ramsey SmartTax's Federal Classic version is $29.95 for federal filing, plus $39.95 for state filing . The Premium service is an additional $20 and offers extra support.

TurboTax is one of the largest tax filing companies and offers a free edition for those with very basic needs. TurboTax's Deluxe version is $59, Premier is $89, and Self-Employed is $119, plus $59 for state filing. While Ramsey's SmartTax does not offer a free version, the Classic version offers the same benefits as TurboTax's Self-Employed version. If you pay $20 more for the Premium edition, it includes a free financial coaching session (a $200 value) and priority support. Should something go wrong or if you have any questions about your return, there are experienced professionals available who can provide personalized assistance.

If your taxes are very simple, then TurboTax's free edition may be best for you. If you have to file more than a simple 1040 tax form, you won't qualify for the free edition. If you have a complicated tax situation and saving money is important to you, then Ramsey's SmartTax may be a good fit. While not as well known as TurboTax, Ramsey's SmartTax offers all the services of TurboTax, priority support, and financial coaching at about a third of the cost.

Bottom line

Filing taxes doesn't have to be stressful or complicated -- especially when there are tools like Ramsey SmartTax and TurboTax available. Both platforms provide easy-to-follow instructions and helpful tools during every step of the tax filing process. However, Ramsey's SmartTax offers services at a lower cost and has built-in support from experts. Whether it's your first time filing taxes or if you're an experienced pro looking for a simpler solution than ever before, Ramsey SmartTax might be just what you need this tax season!

