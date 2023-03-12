Open in App
Oxford, MS
The Clarion Ledger

Three Ole Miss basketball players to enter transfer portal in wake of coaching change

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

4 days ago

OXFORD — The roster turnover that accompanies just about any coaching change has begun for Ole Miss basketball.

After Kermit Davis left the Rebels' coaching post last month, and with Chris Beard reportedly Ole Miss' top target to replace him, guards Amaree Abram and James White have both announced their intent to enter the transfer portal. Forward Jaemyn Brakefield joined them Sunday.

Abram was the most promising member of Ole Miss' freshman class this season. The guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, starting 22 games.

RECRUITING: Ole Miss football lands commitment from Jeremy Scott, 6-foot-4 in-state wide receiver

MCCANTS: Ole Miss baseball takes series opener from Purdue behind TJ McCants' performance

ALDERMAN: Kemp Alderman slugs walk-off homer to give Ole Miss baseball Saturday win over Purdue

“Due to the recent coaching change, and after extensive conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Abram told On3. "I look forward to exploring all opportunities for the next chapter of my college basketball career.”

White, a sophomore guard, announced his intent to enter the portal on Sunday.

"Due (to) the new situation and changes and long talks with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," White wrote. "I look forward to exploring all options and I will still be considering Ole Miss."

White averaged 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game this season, but seemed to turn a corner toward the end of the campaign under interim head coach Win Case. He averaged 9.5 points in Ole Miss' final six games of the season, starting four of them.

Like White, Brakefield said on Twitter he plans to still consider Ole Miss when he makes his decision. Brakefield was the Rebels' second-leading scorer this season, posting 11.1 points per game while shooting 53.7% from the floor.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Three Ole Miss basketball players to enter transfer portal in wake of coaching change

