Bears Mock Draft Rebooted After Trade Down

Bears Mock Draft 4.2 for BearDigest is a reboot of earlier versions made following the trade down with Carolina.

Thanks to Ryan Poles being a little anxious to get started, previous mock drafts have been rendered irrelevant.

Both mock draft 4.0 and the second version after Jalen Carter's arrest, mock No. 4.1, as well as all previous mock versions are no longer applicable as a result of the trade down to No. 9 by the Bears.

So in the interest of posting a relevant post-combine mock draft before the free agency frenzy begins, it's BearDigest mock draft 4.2.

The Bears now have the ninth pick of the draft, the 61st pick added into Round 2.

They also don't have a pressing need at wide receiver with D.J. Moore added to the roster.

For now they are on the clock at No. 9 in Round 1.

Round 1, No. 9

DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

The ascension of Anthony Richardson and a few other rising players left the Bears with a premier edge player they badly need. Wilson is imposing at 6-foot-6, 271 and hasn't run the 40 yet. He played both at Texas A&M and Texas Tech, had 17 sacks and 32 tackles for loss and has barely scratched the surface.

Tennessee was trying to trade up into this spot in the mock but the chance to draft Wilson at 9 is too much to pass. Otherwise, Tennessee had a 41 pick in Round 2 that would have been worth taking and the Bears would have been dropping down only two spots.

Wilson was available because the simulator had Devon Witherspoon going to Atlanta instead of Wilson. The Bears could have taken tackles Peter Skoronski or Paris Johnson here but as stated, Wilson's too good to pass.

Round 2, No. 54

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

The hero of the combine, ran the fastest 40 ever for a man over 280 pounds. He's listed at end but in this scheme he'll be an end or three technique, a little bit like Aaron Donald. He had 12 1/2 sacks, 24 1/2 tackles for loss and that incredible 4.49-second 40-yard dash.

Round 2, No. 61

C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

The Bears need a tackle, at least now before free agency, and Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz was drafted already so Wypler makes for a good substitute. The gap between No. 9 and No. 53 for the Bears in this draft is going to take a great deal of talent off the board. It's why the Bears might want to consider trading two of their Day 2 picks to move up into late Round 1 or early Round 2.

Wypler is 6-3, 303 and was graded the third-best center at the combine according to NextGen Stats.

Round 3, No. 64

CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

A sort of best available player here. The Bears do have a need, though less pressing than some others. Williams is strong on technique and in zone play, had no penalties the last two seasons but needs work playing man to man.

He had four interceptions and 21 pass breakups to go with 153 tackles.

Round 4, No. 103

LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

His pedigree will be questioned as a player from Tulane and not the SEC. He has good size to play strong side

He added a little weight after the season and is up to 228, and showed it didn't hurt his speed by running 4.49 seconds at the combine. Perfect speed for a weakside, which the Bears need.

Round 4, No. 133

DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

A transfer from Richmond, Turner is ideal size for a three technique in the Bears system at 6-3, 288, and isn't too big to move out to end as well. He actually has some experience playing one technique but would need to bulk up to do that in the NFL.

Round 5, No. 137

LB Cam Jones, Indiana

Another linebacker in the size/speed combination the Bears look for, 6-1, 226 and ran 4.69 with a solid 1.62 10-yard split. Probably could fit any linebacker spot, and made 204 tackles with 13 1/2 for loss at Indiana. He had two interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Round 5, No. 149

RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Averaged 6.4 yards a carry his final year and 5.6 for his career, with 21 total TDs. Also showed good ability in the receiving game with 99 catches for 827 yards and five TDs. The 5-9 1/2, 207-pounder didn't run at the combine but did a 37 1/2-inch vertical.

Round 7, No. 219

TE Will Mallory, Miami

How he fell this far is a mystery, especially after a 4.54-second 40 time and 1.59 split for the first 10. There had been a great buzz about him after the Senior Bowl but a 6-4 1/2, 239-pound pass receiving tight end to play the U-position in this offense would make him a player the offense currently lacks and a complement to Y-tight end Cole Kmet.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven