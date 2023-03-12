Hope's Ana Tucker races to two All-American finishes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Hope College distance runner Ana Tucker kept putting one foot in front of the other and packed a lot of achievement into two long runs on Saturday.

In just under two hours, the senior from Midland challenged for national titles and raced to All-America honors in two events at the 2023 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships.

First, Tucker finished as national runner-up in the 1-mile run at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama. About 1 hour and 45 minutes later, the exercise science major ran again and placed fourth in the 3,000 meters.

Both runs — a converted 4 minutes, 49.87 seconds in the 1-mile and a converted 9:38.99 in the 3,000 meters — were school records.

"It was a pretty ambitious schedule that she wanted to do. I am really proud," said distance coach Mark Northuis, who works with distance runners. "Ana could have just gone for the individual events and left the distance medley relay hanging, but she showed she was a teammate trying to help the relay make All-American as well. She was the only distance runner in the meet to do four events.

"It was quite an accomplishment. She handled it beautifully," Northuis said. "It shows the fitness level she's in and her whole attitude and ability to focus on what she's going after."

On Friday, Tucker anchored the DMR that finished ninth and ran in the 1-mile preliminaries where she took ninth.

Tucker matched her 2002 outdoor feat with two All-America runs in the same NCAA Championships meet. She medaled in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters in 2022. Previously, only sprinter Nora Kuiper (2009 outdoor) and distance runner Marcia VanderSall (1993 outdoor) accomplished the feat.

Tucker said she embraced the challenge of running two demanding events so close together at nationals.

"It means a lot to me. I never had an indoor championship go well," Tucker said. "The first time I tried to run it got canceled due to COVID. The second time I ended up dropping out of the race. It meant a lot to me to come back and run well in multiple events."

Both winners of the women's 1-mile and the 3,000 meters set school records. The finishes helped the Flying Dutch tied for 16th at the NCAA Championships with 13 points.

In the 1-mile, Annika Urban of Emory University (Ga.) crossed the finish line four seconds ahead of Tucker. In the 3,000 meters, Fiona Smith of the College of Saint Benedict (Minn.) was 6.73 seconds faster than Tucker.

Tucker was pleased with her strategy for a busy afternoon.

"When I looked at the two events today. I knew I wanted to run the mile as fast as I could then use whatever energy I had left for the 3K," Tucker said. "The key was staying calm between the two races and being confident in myself, and also going out a little more slowly in the 3K so I could feel out how much energy I had left."

Tucker ran her last mile of the day in 5:02. She also clocked the fastest final lap of the field in the 3,000 meters.

Northuis said Tucker embraced the challenge of competing in two distance events at the highest level.

"She's easy to work with because she's an exercise science major. She really understands that and where her body is at," Northuis said. "She was able to understand why we were having her do certain things in between races. She had very little warm-up. She did other things just to get ready. She was very good at mental preparations. We focused on one race at a time and let the race come to her."

Tucker said her studies at Hope College helped prepare her for two long and historic runs so close together.

"I learned a lot of good training principles from my studies in exercise science. That certainly helped me a lot," Tucker said. "Exercise science also just makes me passionate about running in general, then my running makes me passionate about studying exercise science.

"It's really a nice cycle there where school motivates athletics and athletics motivates school for me."