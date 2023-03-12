Notre Dame Film Room: 2024 Safety Target Jaylen McClain

Here is a film room look at Notre Dame 2024 safety target Jaylen McClain

Recruiting the safety position is a massive need in the 2024 class for the Irish staff. Notre Dame will be tasked with landing a class with substantial producers and potential impact players on the next level. New Jersey standout Jaylen McClain fits that description perfectly, bringing an impressive overall profile to the table.

Here’s the Irish Breakdown target breakdown of McClain.

PROSPECT PROFILE

Hometown/High School: West Orange, N.J./Seton Hall Prep

Height/Weight: 6-0, 185

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.5 (Top 50 caliber prospect)

Offers: Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Miami, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Michigan State, Kentucky, UCLA, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Syracuse, Rutgers

FILM ROOM

Let's talk about McClain's game.

Size/Frame/Strength - From a size perspective, McClain has the look of a next level safety who can fit into a free safety, strong safety or nickel cornerback role without issue. He brings a rocked out frame, with solid height and length to continue to fill out. McClain plays with bad intentions in the run game, coming to balance as a tackler and bringing consistency to wrap up in the open field. As his frame continues to fill out, McClain should be a difference maker in run support on the next level.

Athletic Skills - McClain brings plus speed to the table to make a ton of plays in space, including in pursuit from distance. His foot quickness and agility allows him to do some impressive work in man coverage, bringing upside as a slot defender on top of his work in a more traditional safety role. Once McClain reads and diagnoses, he gets downhill in a hurry. When playing from the hash, the New Jersey native has the range and closing speed to make a variety of plays from depth.

Instincts/Technique - The diagnostic skills for McClain are impressive. He works through his keys quickly, diagnoses and allows him to make plays in the run and passing game. McClain reads opposing quarterbacks' eyes well, especially working from depth. This allows him to get over top quickly and make a lot of plays in deep zone coverage. McClain’s angles of pursuit are rock solid, showing the talent to run the alley and work inside-out with proficient footwork.

Coverage Ability - McClain also possesses a smooth backpedal and ability to change direction. This allows him to make plays both working from depth in zone coverage and playing man-to-man in the slot. His click and close is impressive, making a variety of plays in the passing game coming downhill and getting his hands on the football.

Run Game - Whether it be in the run or pass game, McClain quickly diagnoses plays and isn’t afraid to get his nose dirty. He has no issues taking on blocks but isn’t asked to do it a ton. McClain’s technique and ability to finish tackles in the open field is one of his best traits. He is a consistent finisher at the football.

AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT

From an athleticism perspective, McClain has the movement skills and all-around game to assume a lot of different roles on the college level. The biggest area that McClain will need to have attention to is his ball skills, needing to locate and find the football better down the field. If he can, he has the chance to make a lot more game changing plays and force more turnovers.

McClain’s angles of pursuit are mostly good but he can come too shallow at times. If he has some attention to detail in that department, that could be the difference between making a nice tackle and creating a big play. That is an area that most safeties prioritize as they develop, McClain included.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Notre Dame does not play a traditional free or strong safety technically. They instead play field and boundary safeties, which have some similarities. Ideally, you would want a safety that could do a little bit of everything. That’s exactly what McClain brings to the table. Whether he is playing two high, rotating to the middle of the field, rotating down or playing in the slot, the New Jersey standout can do it all. There is so much versatility that he could provide, not only potentially playing both safety spots but also projecting favorably inside at the nickel if the need arises. McClain is the modern day safety who brings the versatility that you need to play today’s offenses in the more wide open passing era.

