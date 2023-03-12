Joe Lunardi has UNC out of his final bracketology, as expected

Barring a total surprise, the North Carolina Tar Heels will miss the NCAA Tournament when the field of 68 is announced later Sunday. It was a disappointing season for the Tar Heels, who went 1-9 in quad 1 games and really struggling with consistency.

UNC had plenty of chances to make a statement in what is considered a really down year for the bubble. There were no bid stealers this year: Teams that struggled in conference play with below .500 records and not a lot of statement wins.

For UNC not to take advantage, it has only itself to blame.

With hours to go until the field is set, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his final bracket for the 2022-23 college basketball season. As expected, UNC is not in the field.

Lunardi has UNC as one of the next four out teams, falling to that group after losing to Virginia on Thursday night . They were jumped by Clemson, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin over the past few days.

Vanderbilt making a run under Jerry Stackhouse isn’t surprising, but seeing Wisconsin, which lost right away in its tournament, and Clemson, which has some bad losses, is surprising.

Will UNC see a miracle on Sunday and get a chance to dance?

