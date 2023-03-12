Human composting could be the next way to live on after death in RI

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

Would you eat vegetables or cut flowers that are grown in soil that includes the remains of dead people?

It's probably a question you've never pondered, but maybe one you'll want to consider in the future.

Why is that? A Rhode Island legislator has filed a bill that would make human composting an option after death. And while it may sound odd the practice is picking up steam after Vermont, California and New York all recently legalized the practice, following the lead of Oregon, Washington and Colorado.

Just how does the practice work? The Journal's Wheeler Cowperwaithe has the details after talking to a funeral home in Washington where the demand is actually outpacing the home's ability to provide the service.

Where does the bill stand? Check out Wheeler's story to find all the details and see if this may be an option for your loved ones.

