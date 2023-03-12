Open in App
Providence, RI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Providence Journal

Human composting could be the next way to live on after death in RI

By Will Richmond, The Providence Journal,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cieqb_0lGPvBYZ00

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

Would you eat vegetables or cut flowers that are grown in soil that includes the remains of dead people?

It's probably a question you've never pondered, but maybe one you'll want to consider in the future.

Why is that? A Rhode Island legislator has filed a bill that would make human composting an option after death. And while it may sound odd the practice is picking up steam after Vermont, California and New York all recently legalized the practice, following the lead of Oregon, Washington and Colorado.

Just how does the practice work? The Journal's Wheeler Cowperwaithe has the details after talking to a funeral home in Washington where the demand is actually outpacing the home's ability to provide the service.

Where does the bill stand? Check out Wheeler's story to find all the details and see if this may be an option for your loved ones.

The Providence College Friars are headed to the NCAA tournament and we'll be there to chronicle everything that happens. A subscription to The Providence Journal will ensure you're along for the ride.

• As federal, state and local investigators continue piecing together all that led to this rail disaster, along with how to clean it up, East Palestine residents, first responders and others impacted by the derailment still marvel at what happened in this small village on the eastern-most edge of Ohio.

• Wrapped in cloaks and colorful scarves on their heads or shoulders, with a rosary and walking staff in hand and backpacks with just the bare necessities on their backs, the romeiros will be walking about 140 miles – sometimes more than 12 hours a day in snow, downpours or sunshine – visiting 50 churches in 17 Southeastern Massachusetts cities and towns.

• ICYMI: Mark Patinkin profiles a woman who has spent 50 years as an usher at the Providence Civic Center and wouldn't let her battle against cancer keep her away.

Today's Weather ☁ Cloudy, turning breezy in the afternoon with a touch of snow and rain at times with little or no accumulation. Highs in the mid-40s.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Healey’s proposed estate tax threshold could have grave consequences here
Westerly, RI1 day ago
Rhode Island woman who pretended to be sick Marine gets nearly 6 years in prison
Providence, RI1 day ago
Newport picked as new site for NOAA regional HQ
Newport, RI1 day ago
Providence one of 7 RI communities starting community electricity program
Providence, RI2 days ago
Tap, tap, tap … spring tautog fishing has been great
Narragansett, RI2 days ago
‘Let them burn’: How RI firefighters are training to deal with electric vehicle fires
Exeter, RI1 day ago
Exeter dispensary first to offer statewide delivery of recreational cannabis
Exeter, RI1 day ago
Southern Rhode Island reacts to lack of snowfall in Nor’easter
Newport, RI2 days ago
School closings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Boston, MA3 days ago
Rhode Island’s Watch Hill Point Has a History of Tragic Shipwrecks
Newport, RI2 days ago
ELIZABETH FASTESON RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL COUNSELOR OF THE YEAR
Pawtucket, RI2 days ago
Community choice aggregation: Explaining that letter you got about your electric bill
Providence, RI3 days ago
Neronha Failed to Disclose His Office’s Investigation Into Blackstone Pollution - While Blaming DEM
Woonsocket, RI3 days ago
NBC 10 I-Team: Behind-the-scenes controversy preceded departure of a top cop in Providence
Providence, RI10 hours ago
Young residents start latest petition to allow chickens
North Providence, RI1 day ago
Health department suspends 2 Pawtucket EMTs for failing to follow protocols
Pawtucket, RI2 days ago
Man pleads guilty to embezzling $1M from Warwick company
Warwick, RI14 hours ago
The Message Behind These Cups on This Route 195 Overpass in Dartmouth
Dartmouth, MA3 days ago
Firearm-Related Incident at Fairhaven Walmart
Fairhaven, MA1 day ago
Nor'easter Blasts New England: Latest Snowfall Totals, Radar
Worcester, MA3 days ago
Woonsocket celebrates 100th birthday of Hachiko
Woonsocket, RI22 hours ago
2 Pawtucket EMTs suspended after man’s death
Pawtucket, RI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy