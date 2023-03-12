Keller: Does Healey administration support local rent control proposals?

Keller @ Large: Does governor's office support local rent control proposals? 05:05

BOSTON – For the first time as lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss several Massachusetts political topics.

Keller asked Driscoll was asked about the cost of housing in the state and what some communities are proposing to deal with it.

"There's no doubt we have a full-on housing crisis in Massachusetts," Driscoll said.

Driscoll was asked if she supports rent control proposals like the ones being debated in Somerville and Boston.

"We really want to support our communities. We need to partner with them. The state doesn't build housing. It happens locally on the ground," Driscoll said. "We know we've got housing choice legislation, we hope to have a new housing secretariat. We're spending a lot of money on housing and still too many people are feeling they're being priced of Massachusetts and that we're a high-cost state largely due to housing. So if this is a tool and it works its way through, it's something we would take a look at for sure."

Keller @ Large: Part 2