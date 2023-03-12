Husky Numbers Game Can Get Confusing At Times

Ulumoo Ale wore No. 66 at Friday's practice, two digits lower than his previous jersey.

Ulumoo Ale didn't call a news conference, send out a press release or post anything on social media.

On Friday, the University of Washington defensive tackle simply showed up to spring football practice wearing a new number — 66, which was Henry Bainivalu's jersey for the previous six seasons, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

Whether or not Ale has shed 68 and made a permanent move here, Kalen DeBoer routinely tells his players if they want to change uniform digits, they need to give him four choices and see how everything falls into place.

"Everyone wants a single digit these days," the coach said.

DeBoer understands the emotional attachment to numbers. As a wide receiver, he wore No. 82 in high school and preferred to answer to it on the next level, as well, but he was absent the day his college team Sioux Falls doled everything out.

He arbitrarily was assigned No. 7 and settled for this numerical existence throughout a record-setting career.

Eighteen of the 107 players currently on the UW roster have swapped out their numbers at least once since joining the program.

Defensive back Mishael Powell, in fact, is on his third number, having traded in 34 for 23 last year and switching to 3 this spring.

Originally a walk-on, Powell begrudgingly took on 34, which he said wasn't a cool number. He described 23 as a good number. To him, 3 was a really good number.

The jersey numbers sometimes can have a real strategic effect on a football game.

Last year, the Huskies sent edge rusher Jeremiah Martin onto the field to block on a touchdown run. He wore No. 3, which also belonged to wide receiver Taj Davis. Arizona had no reason to think this wasn't Davis.

As long as those Martin and Davis weren't on the field at the same time with their matching numbers, everything worked out well for the Huskies.

Even with Martin in the game on offense, Arizona wasn't tipped off that a running play was coming, though the Wildcats later must have wondered how Davis suddenly turned two inches taller and 77 pounds heavier.

