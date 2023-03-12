Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
HuskyMaven

Husky Numbers Game Can Get Confusing At Times

By Dan Raley,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AT3BA_0lGPuHoi00

Ulumoo Ale wore No. 66 at Friday's practice, two digits lower than his previous jersey.

Ulumoo Ale didn't call a news conference, send out a press release or post anything on social media.

On Friday, the University of Washington defensive tackle simply showed up to spring football practice wearing a new number — 66, which was Henry Bainivalu's jersey for the previous six seasons, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

Whether or not Ale has shed 68 and made a permanent move here, Kalen DeBoer routinely tells his players if they want to change uniform digits, they need to give him four choices and see how everything falls into place.

"Everyone wants a single digit these days," the coach said.

DeBoer understands the emotional attachment to numbers. As a wide receiver, he wore No. 82 in high school and preferred to answer to it on the next level, as well, but he was absent the day his college team Sioux Falls doled everything out.

He arbitrarily was assigned No. 7 and settled for this numerical existence throughout a record-setting career.

Eighteen of the 107 players currently on the UW roster have swapped out their numbers at least once since joining the program.

Defensive back Mishael Powell, in fact, is on his third number, having traded in 34 for 23 last year and switching to 3 this spring.

Originally a walk-on, Powell begrudgingly took on 34, which he said wasn't a cool number. He described 23 as a good number. To him, 3 was a really good number.

The jersey numbers sometimes can have a real strategic effect on a football game.

Last year, the Huskies sent edge rusher Jeremiah Martin onto the field to block on a touchdown run. He wore No. 3, which also belonged to wide receiver Taj Davis. Arizona had no reason to think this wasn't Davis.

As long as those Martin and Davis weren't on the field at the same time with their matching numbers, everything worked out well for the Huskies.

Even with Martin in the game on offense, Arizona wasn't tipped off that a running play was coming, though the Wildcats later must have wondered how Davis suddenly turned two inches taller and 77 pounds heavier.

.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
UW Offensive-Line Mystery Comes on Second Unit
Seattle, WA12 hours ago
As UW Cornerback Position Gets a Remodel, Here's the Progress
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Brooks' Return Is Likely Difference Between UW Hoop Revival or Not
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UW Didn't Make It to March Madness, but 3 Ex-Huskies Did
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Ex-Husky Gaskin Baffles Everyone by Re-Signing with Dolphins
Seattle, WA6 hours ago
9 Reasons to Move to Puyallup and Sumner, WA
Puyallup, WA1 day ago
Hundreds Killed and Millions in Gold Lost: Can Washington's Most Tragic Shipwreck Be Raised?
Tacoma, WA13 hours ago
Washington Bakery Named The Best In The State
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Top 10 Most Favorite Restaurants That Locals Love in OLYMPIA
Olympia, WA1 day ago
Washington Restaurant Named The Most Beautiful In The State
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Canadian Company to Open ‘Meatless’ Meat Factory in WA State
Stanwood, WA1 day ago
Shea Homes Purchases More Than 150 Parcels of Land in Bonney Lake for $28.2MM
Bonney Lake, WA3 days ago
Yet Another Way Your Info Is Stolen in Washington State
Everett, WA3 days ago
Study Says This City Has The Worst Traffic In Washington
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Fixer home listed for sale in north Seattle gives buyers sticker shock
Seattle, WA3 days ago
UW research team discovers the cause behind long COVID brain fog
Seattle, WA8 days ago
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank being felt in Washington
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers
Seattle, WA6 days ago
Ready for spring? Seattle-area temps could hit 60 Friday for first time this year
Seattle, WA3 days ago
‘It’s like dosing the entire population with an hour of permanent jet lag,’ Experts weigh in on DST
Seattle, WA4 days ago
22 Inches of New Snow by Sunday Night on Main Washington Highway
Snoqualmie Pass, WA7 days ago
$6.5 million buys the ultimate Northwest home in Shelton - Unreal Estate
Shelton, WA2 days ago
Popular Washington City Ranked Among Rudest Cities In America
Seattle, WA8 days ago
Tanya Frazier's body was found just blocks from her middle school in Washington state in 1994. Who killed her?
Seattle, WA7 days ago
Rantz: 6th grade teacher recorded attacking FOX News gets scolded by student
Redmond, WA3 days ago
Those with drug arrests will get priority for cannabis retail licenses under LCB guidelines
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Silicon Valley Bank collapse impacts Washington wineries, tech industry
Seattle, WA4 days ago
FOUND DOG: At West Seattle Brewing Co. – March 10, 2023 11:30 pm
Seattle, WA6 days ago
Docs: Seattle woman lures friend out of her home, shoots her 14 times at close range
Seattle, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy