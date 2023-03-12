How to watch the 2023 Oscars: Time, channel and what you need to know

Hollywood’s biggest night is just around the corner, with the 2023 Oscars airing Sunday.

And after the slap that was heard around the world last year, the Academy is determined to avoid another debacle.

“We have a whole crisis team , something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer told Time .

“We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen.”

Will Smith — who later in the evening won Best Actor for his role in “ King Richard ” — unexpectedly rushed onto the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after the comedian told a joke about Smith’s wife. The viral moment marred the ceremony and Smith has since been banned from the Oscars for the next decade.

Other changes include the live presentation of all 23 categories; last year, eight were pre-taped.

Another change that is coming, is that for the first time since 1961, the actual red carpet going into the theater will not be its traditional burgundy hue. It will instead be champagne -colored.

While “ Everything Everything All at Once ” is the favorite to take the Oscar for Best Picture, other categories — Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress — are fiercely competitive .

Will Brendan Fraser cap his comeback with a golden trophy? Will Michelle Yeoh best Cate Blanchett? Below is everything you need to know to watch this year’s ceremony.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Model Ashley Graham, actress Vanessa Hudgens and influencer Lilly Singh will host “Countdown to the Oscars” — the official red-carpet show, which will air starting at 6:30 p.m. EST in the lead-up to the main event.

The “ High School Musical ” actress also hosted the red carpet pre-show last year.

For viewers who prefer to watch the show sans a TV, they can stream the evening on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV , YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV .

Jimmy Kimmel was confirmed to be this year’s emcee last November.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” the late-night host joked in a statement at the time.

“Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,” he added.

Kimmel previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. He’s also working on slimming down before the big night.

He revealed to People earlier this month that he gets prepackaged meals mailed to his house every day.

“I don’t want to show up onstage looking like ‘ Cocaine Bear ,’ you know what I’m saying?” he teased.

Ariana DeBose won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “West Side Story” in 2022. FilmMagic

The first slate of Oscars presenters was announced on March 2, revealing that stars such as Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly and Ariana DeBose will be gracing the stage.

Other stars that will join them include Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver will also present at the show.

Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta will also be there.

Rihanna will be performing her single from “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ,” entitled “Lift Me Up,” during the festivities.

Also look for Sofia Carson and Diane Warren taking the stage to sing “Applause” from “ Tell It Like a Woman.”

David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will sing “This is a Life” from “ Everything Everywhere All at Once .”

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are also taking the stage to show off their pipes when they perform “Naatu Naatu,” from the Indian film “RRR.”

Lenny Kravitz will be at the helm of the “In Memoriam” segment.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” earned the most nods this year, with 11 nominations , including one for Michelle Yeoh.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” and “ Banshees of Inisherin ” each earned nine noms a piece, and “Elvis” received eight nominations.

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical flick “ The Fabelmans ” got seven nods and he received his 12th nomination for Best Picture.