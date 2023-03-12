Open in App
New York City, NY
NYC mom distraught after son stabs teen sister: ‘He said he was angry’

By Kevin Sheehan, Tina Moore, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon,

4 days ago

The distraught mom of a 13-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed and seriously wounded his older sister in their Queens home on Sunday said she’s at a loss to understand what came over her typically amicable son.

Rupiah Begum, 42, now finds her teen son charged with assault in the bloody attack — and her 14-year-old daughter in critical condition.

“I don’t know what happened,” Begum told The Post from her Jamaica home on Sunday.

“Everything is good usually. They play together. No problems usually.”

The mother of five said her son, whose name is being withheld by The Post, was “frightened” and speaking to detectives at the 113th Precinct stationhouse while her daughter remained at Jamaica Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

“He said something is wrong,” Begum said of her son. “He said he was angry.

“He stabbed her multiple places, multiple times,” the mom said. “I don’t know what happened.”

A 13-year-old Queens boy is facing assault charges for allegedly stabbing his teen sister multiple times inside the family’s home in Jamaica on Saturday night, police said.
Paul Martinka

Begum said she was at work at McDonald’s about five minutes from the family home at 11th Avenue and 156th Street when she got the call that her son allegedly stabbed her daughter around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“I was not home. I was called away. An emergency at work,” she explained.

She said her husband — who neighbors said drives a cab and owns a taxi service — is away on a trip to Bangladesh.

A 13-year-old Queens boy is accused of stabbing his teen sister multiple times inside the family home in Jamaica on Saturday night, police said.
Matthew McDermott

Police said the teen got into a beef with his sister and stabbed her with a steak knife — then called 911 to report “somebody with a knife breaking into the house.”

But cops said the wounded teen was able to finger her brother as the attacker.

The boy later told police his sister, who suffered stab wounds to her back, legs, thighs, arms and face, was “bothering him” before the attack, cops said.

One neighbor told The Post that the boy is autistic and is often heard having screaming fits.

“He screams a lot and there’s, you know, there’s a lot of yelling,” the neighbor, who declined to be identified, said. “They came here three years ago. Nicest neighbors we ever had. Never any trouble at all.

The mother said the boy stabbed his sister multiple times.
Matthew McDermott
“Everything is good usually. They play together. No problems usually,” the mother said of the incident.
Paul Martinka

“It’s terrible what happened,” he said. “My wife was really upset last night. The whole block was in shock. All the flashing red lights and the cops, and it was jus terrible.”

