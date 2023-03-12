Open in App
Winn Parish, LA
Winn Parish crash claims life of Atlanta man

By Aysha Decuir,

4 days ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 west of Louisiana Highway 471 on March 11, 2023. Thomas Evans, 37, was killed in the crash.

In the initial investigation, it was found that Evans was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Louisiana Highway 34. Evans’ vehicle left the road, struck multiple objects, then overturned. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining fatal injuries while unrestrained. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash still remains under investigation.

