Leveling the Playing Field holds 'Brackets for a Cause' fundraiser

By WMAR STAFF,

4 days ago
Leveling the Playing Field is holding a Brackets for a Cause fundraiser to help acquire equipment for young athletes in need.

The fundraiser involves donors purchasing brackets for the men's and women's teams.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to local sports, sports leagues, and youth programs for spring competition.

The winner of the contest will receive a $250 prize and most importantly.....bragging rights.

March 16 will be the last day that brackets can be placed.

For more information on Leveling the Playing Field, click here .

To find out about how to enter in the Bracket for a Cause fundraiser, view here .

