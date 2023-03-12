Open in App
2023 Academy Awards: Glenn Close bows out of presenter role due to COVID-19

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

4 days ago

Glenn Close will not be a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19.

A representative for the actress confirmed Close’s withdrawal from the awards show to The Hollywood Reporter .

According to The Associated Press , Close, 75, is isolating and resting.

Close, a three-time Tony Award and Golden Globe winner who also won a pair of Screen Actors Guild Awards during her four-decade career, had been expected to be one of 40 actors presenting awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter . That list includes Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Antonio Banderas, Ariana DeBose, Harrison Ford, Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe, Michael B. Jordan and Sigourney Weaver and John Cho.

It is unclear who might replace Close, the entertainment news website reported.

People attending the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, including reporters, were required to test negative by the event producers but did not need proof of vaccination, according to Deadline .

Last year, Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda had to skip the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, according to the AP .

