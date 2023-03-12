Osburn helps navigate system

Name: Susan Osburn.

Age: That’s cute!

Business name: Elite Senior Services, 7717 W. Michigan Ave., Glendale; 425-785-4498 or susan@azess.net.

Town/neighborhood: Our offices are in Glendale, but I work out of my home office in Verrado.

Personal background highlights: My husband and I moved here from Washington state 2.5 years ago, and we are loving it!

Professional background highlights: I have always wanted to help people! Health and fitness industry mostly.

What I do: I help you (families, friends, loved ones, individuals) navigate the process of finding independent living, assisted living, in home care, Hospice services, etc. by assessing the individuals care needs, desired location and type of community or care home, etc.

What I am excited about and why: I love this work because I’m providing a free service to help our senior/elderly population, who can be vulnerable at times. I’m excited to explore Arizona with my husband, everyone says to go see Sedona!

Previous occupation/location and why I left: Previously, I worked with seniors in a health and fitness capacity, designing and teaching different types of fitness and nutrition classes. I left because we decided to move from Washington to the sunshine!

Changes I would like to see in this area: If someone could turn down the heat during the summers that would be great, but not sure what other changes as of yet.

What I am promoting: A personal service at no cost to help find the best fit for a senior/elderly person in need of assisted living, independent living, in home care and/or Hospice services.

Favorite community cause and why: There are several causes in my community, and of the ones I know of so far, I like being a part of helping veterans. There is also Helping One Woman, which helps one woman, monthly, who is in dire need of assistance because of various reasons. For example, last month, there was a single mother with four young children battling terminal cancer.

My family: I have been married to my husband, Rich, for almost 29 years! We have a 23-year-old daughter who graduated from Washington State University and is working full-time and living with us while she saves money to move back out. We also have a little dog, Saige, a Havanese, who also likes the weather here better!

Hobbies and interests: I love to golf, walk/hike, cook, bake, read and play board games.

Who inspires me and why: My husband inspires me, well sometimes, ha! He is always motivated, and wholeheartedly dedicates himself to whatever he does, personally and work wise. One of my colleagues, Jacki, also inspires me. Her thoughtfulness, thankfulness, strength and positive caring nature is energizing, and irreplaceable!

My guiding philosophy: Listen, care, help others when you can, and that includes yourself! Also, remember you can’t control what others do, only what you do.

My advice to today’s youth: Refrain from your phone once in a while, look people in the eye when speaking to them, be kind to others, find your niche and go for your dreams.

