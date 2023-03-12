Archie and Lilibet Have Reportedly Not Been Invited to King Charles’ Coronation—But Queen Consort Camilla’s Grandchildren Will Be There

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet have received ample airtime in the media this week, as their titles of Prince and Princess, respectively, have been confirmed by their parents and by the Palace. But, according to multiple outlets, while Harry and Meghan have received their invitation to the May 6 ceremony, their children have not.

The Mirror reports that “correspondence from Buckingham Palace did not mention Archie or Lilibet” and “the couple have reportedly had no information about whether the children have been included in the plans.” May 6 also happens to be Archie’s fourth birthday; his little sister Lilibet, at that date, will be just shy of turning two years old. When asked if Archie and Lilibet were invited to the event, a royal source simply said that the two were “very young.”

The Daily Mail reports “the Sussexes’ children are considered by Palace officials to be too young to attend the ceremony.”

Meanwhile, the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are all expected to be in attendance, per The Telegraph ; Marie Claire reported recently that George is set to have a starring role in the day’s proceedings, as an heir to the throne. William and Kate are still “pondering” whether to take Louis to the ceremony, “but they are thought likely to include him,” reports The Mirror . Louis is just 13 months older than Archie and, by May 6, will have just turned five on April 23.

Harry and Meghan have yet to confirm their attendance at the Westminster Abbey event, which will see King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla crowned side-by-side. Apparently, according to The Mirror , Archie and Lilibet’s attendance will be discussed after Harry and Meghan RSVP.

Camilla’s grandchildren—two from son Tom Parker Bowles, who are 13 and 15, and three from daughter Laura Lopes, who has 13-year-old twins and a 15-year-old—will have official roles in the Coronation, though it hasn’t been specified what roles, exactly. The Independent cites a royal source as saying it would be “wholly improper” to discuss Camilla’s grandchildren’s role before discussing the role of Charles’ grandchildren in the event.