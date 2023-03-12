It Appears Meghan Markle Is Relaunching Her Lifestyle Blog ‘The Tig’

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle wasn’t just an actress—she was also a well-respected blogger, and “The Tig,” named after her favorite red wine, was a big hit during its three-year run. The lifestyle blog ran from 2014 to 2017 and included content centered around fashion, beauty, food, travel, and women Meghan looked up to, and, as her relationship with Prince Harry grew more serious, Meghan closed the site in April 2017. (Their engagement was announced that November.)

Flash forward to the present day, and, reports The Mirror , Meghan is set to revive the blog, looking to compete in the same space as Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop,” the outlet reports. According to details filed with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office, the revamped “Tig” would offer tips on food, travel, fashion, the arts, design, conscious living and wellness, and “commentary in the field of personal relationships,” papers state.

The website is “set to go live as soon as next week,” The Mirror reports (!). It has received preliminary approval from the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office and looks to be another revenue stream for the Sussexes—for comparison’s sake, Goop has netted Paltrow and Co. £200 million pounds, The Daily Mail reports.

“It wasn’t just a hobby—it became a really successful business,” Meghan said in the Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix of her former blog. “I’ve never really been the type of person to do only one thing. I guess that’s how my website was born. There was fashion, tons of food, and travel—all the things that I loved.”

Meghan has called “The Tig” her “passion project,” but opted to shut it down after “intense media scrutiny” surrounding her relationship with Harry.