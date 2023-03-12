Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Its Best Marvel Game Soon

The best game associated with the Marvel comic book brand will soon be departing from the library of titles that are accessible through Xbox Game Pass. Currently, Game Pass only has two games in total that are tied to Marvel. And while this list isn't as extensive as it might end up being one day, what is far and away the best Marvel title of the two that Game Pass has for now won't be around for much longer.

As of this week on March 15th, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to be removed from Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC. Released back in 2021, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was developed by Eidos Montreal and tells an original story centered around the titular Marvel group. Guardians of the Galaxy was first added to Game Pass roughly one year ago, which means that most subscribers should've had plenty of time to download and play it by this point.

"Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy ," says the official description of the game. "In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. [...] In this original Marvel's Guardians of the Galax y story, you'll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy's fate. It's time to show the universe what you're made of."

If you haven't played Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for yourself and want to do so before it leaves Xbox Game Pass, you might still have enough time to beat it this coming week. Based on data from HowLongtoBeat.com , an average playthrough of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy takes around 17 hours. If you don't think you'll have enough free time to complete it before it's taken away, though, Game Pass subscribers can also look to buy the game outright for a lower price than normal ahead of its departure.

