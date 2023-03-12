Manchester United: The games Casemiro will miss after red card vs Southampton

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will be suspended for four matches after his red card against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Brazilian was sent off after 34 minutes for a dangerous challenge on Southampton attacker Carlos Alcaraz, which initially earned him a yellow card but was then upgraded to a red following a VAR check.

Casemiro, who was also sent off against Crystal Palace earlier this season, was in tears and had to be consoled by his team-mates as he left the pitch at Old Trafford.

Having received two straight red cards, he will miss four games for United in the competition and given his fine form since signing last summer from Real Madrid, that will be a blow for manager Erik ten Hag.

The 31-year-old, who was sent off only twice in his entire career at Real Madrid across 10 years and 336 games, will miss the home fixtures against Brentford and Everton, plus away games at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

With United's next Premier League game not due to be played until April 2, that could change if their oustanding fixture away to Brighton is rescheduled to take place earlier than any of the above-mentioned matches.

Either way, Casemiro should be back for the home game against Chelsea on April 22nd and the trip to Tottenham five days later.