Jalen Ramsey Departs NFC West After Trade to Dolphins

The Arizona Cardinals (along with the rest of the NFC West) are quite thrilled to see Ramsey depart the division after the Los Angeles Rams traded him to the Miami Dolphins.

The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with the talents of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey since his arrival to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Ramsey - considered to be one of the best corners of his generation - played a role in helping Los Angeles win a Super Bowl just two years ago. The Rams were 7-2 against the Cardinals with Ramsey on the boundary.

However, things are changing within the NFC West as the Rams suffer from the fallout of their mortgage for immediate Super Bowl success.

Ramsey is on his way to the Miami Dolphins for a third-round pick and TE Hunter Long, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

In a later tweet, Rapoport added, "Jalen Ramsey has two years fully guaranteed left to complete a deal that averages $20M per year. He got an additional $25M guaranteed as part of the trade.:

Ramsey (28-years-old) now lands on a Dolphins team ready to hit the next level. He's back in the AFC after initially being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ramsey said on Twitter this was something he prayed for.

Ramsey will now have to deal with Tyreek Hill in practice, which is something both players will happily take in exchange for their now combined talents in Miami. Ramsey will also face Stefon Diggs twice a season after previously dealing with DeAndre Hopkins.

Ramsey may have to welcome Hopkins to the AFC East eventually, as Hopkins is reportedly on the trade block and just might be again uniting with Bill O'Brien with the New England Patriots.

