Prep boys basketball: McDonell takes down Solon Springs in OT in sectional final

The McDonell Macks boys basketball team is headed to the Kohl Center.

After trailing by 13 points with just over six minutes left, the Macks mounted a comeback to tie their sectional final game against the Solon Springs Eagles with a minute left. The game went to overtime, where the Macks finished out a 58-56 win to clinch a trip to Madison for the state semifinals next Friday.

McDonell senior Aidan Misfeldt turned in a career-high 24 point performance to lead the Macks, which included six three-pointers, two of which were in overtime.

The Macks have been given the No. 2 seed for the Division 5 state tournament and will face No. 3 seeded Fall River in the semifinals on Friday morning. The winner will face either Wausau Newman or Royall in the state championship game next Saturday.

McDonell got off to a hot start in the game, beginning the first half on a 13-2 run, starting with three-pointers by senior Misfeldt, sophomore Jordan Sikora and senior Keagan Galvez.

However, Solon Springs showed early this was going to be a close game. They responded with an 8-2 run of their own. It was 13-10 Macks with 12 minutes left in the first half.

A few minutes later, junior forward Isaiah Kastern hit a three-pointer which made it 14-13 Macks.

As Solon Springs was knocking on the door, McDonell continued to knock down outside shots. Macks sophomore Cooper Mittermeyer hit two three-pointers, the second of which put the Macks ahead 24-21 after Solon Springs had evened the score.

However, the Eagles defense locked up the Macks in the final minutes of the first half and made several jumpers of their own.

McDonell trailed 34-29 at halftime as Solon Springs was tightening up their defense and getting hot offensively.

McDonell came out cold in the first several minutes of the second half, eventually falling behind 40-31 with 13 minutes left to play.

Eagles junior Dylan Taggert was playing lockdown defense on Eddie Mittermeyer, the Macks’ leading scorer who averages over 20 points per game.

After a fast break layup by Taggert, Solon Springs led 46-35 midway through the second half.

With the Macks down 13 points, they desperately needed someone to step up offensively. Misfeldt hit a much-needed three-pointer to get the Macks within ten points, 50-40, with just under six minutes left to play.

Just over a minute later, another three-pointer by Misfeldt brough the Macks within five points, 50-45.

After fast break layups from Sikora and Huss, the Macks were within two points, 51-49. Huss had a chance to bring it within one point at the free throw line but missed.

Then with just over a minute left, a dime pass from Misfeldt inside to Galvez for a layup tied the game at 51-51 with just over a minute left.

Solon Springs had a long three-pointer by Kastern at the buzzer but missed and the game went to overtime.

McDonell won the tip-off in overtime and held the ball for almost three minutes. They found Misfeldt open for another three-pointer and he drilled it, putting McDonell up 54-51 with 2:11 remaining in overtime.

However, Kastern hit a three of his own for the Eagles to tie it back up just seconds later.

Then on the Macks’ next possession, Misfeldt got open and hit yet another three-pointer, putting the Macks up by three once again.

Taggert then got a quick layup for the Eagles, so the Macks still led 57-56 with 1:30 remaining.

The Eagles were forced to foul McDonell down one point. They sent Misfeldt and Mittermeyer both to the line, but despite both missing their opening free throws on one and ones, offensive rebounds by Galvez and Huss kept the ball with the Macks. Huss made one of his two foul shots.

Solon Springs had the ball with eight seconds left down 58-56. They missed, sending Huss to the foul line with a chance to seal the game for the Macks.

Huss missed both, but Owen Smith’s game winning three-point attempt at the buzzer for the Eagles was no good. McDonell survived with a 58-56 win to clinch a trip to Madison for the state tournament.

Misfeldt led the Macks with a career-high 24 points in the game, Huss had 11 points and Cooper Mittermeyer had six points. Taggert led Solon Springs with 19 points.