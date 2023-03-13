Open in App
Aurora, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

Black women firefighters in Aurora discuss unbreakable bond

By Justin Adams,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eU8x_0lGPmV4c00

3 Black woman firefighters discuss unbreakable bond 02:25

It's a bond that has truly been tested by fire.

"No words can describe the bond," Lt. Kathleen Hancock said. "I'm super thankful for them."

Hancock, Danielle Allen and Brooke Simms are the only Black women working at Aurora Fire Rescue.

CBS

Their journey together came through different routes.

Hancock, a native of Pueblo, lived in Tuscon, Arizona, where she was a physical therapist and athletic trainer.

But her life would change after her mom died from a brain aneurysm.

"After my mother died unexpectedly, was treating a couple of chiefs and other officers at the physical therapy unit. And they started talking to me, 'hey, come out and we need people like you to come out, work out with us, we really need women like you. And I thought to myself, 'why?'" Hancock said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XuUq_0lGPmV4c00
Aurora Fire Lt. Kathleen Hancock Courtesy

She decided to pursue that question mark. She tried out for the fire department and passed it on the first try.

Serving in Tuscon for 10 years before coming back to Colorado in 2012, she became the first Black woman on Aurora Fire Rescue's team.

"The whole way through it, I knew I had my mom up above me and that was huge for me in making her proud," she said.

Allen also wanted to make her family proud.

Her uncle was a firefighter and was at ground zero during 9/11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QUZC_0lGPmV4c00
Aurora Firefighter Danielle Allen, right, shows children some firefighting equipment. Courtesy

The Manhattan native knew in second grade that she wanted to live a life of service.

"I got to witness so many firefighters serving and saving lives [and] what that really meant to those families," Allen said. "So, for me, I was like, 'what better thing is there to do?'"

It took a while for Simms to get accepted into the fire service.

She and her husband applied to be in the fire service in Austin, Texas and didn't get in at first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpC2k_0lGPmV4c00
Aurora Firefighter Brooke Simms laughs with colleagues Courtesy

She kept applying and while planning to move back to Colorado, she received a message from the Aurora Fire Department saying that she was moving forward in the process.

"It was just confirmation that coming here and being with Aurora Fire was the place that I needed to be," Simms said.

Their bond has made them more than friends -- but family.

And they're looking forward to other Black women joining them in service.

"They're my sisters. They're my sisters that were placed in my life long before I knew it," Hancock said. "I'm proud and I will be there for them and I'll be there for all the rest that want to come through."

Hancock was just promoted to the rank of lieutenant on Feb. 21.

You can find all of our "Elevating Black Voices" stories here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Beatdowns, revelations, name calling and a poop story from another 9News Denver mayor debate
Denver, CO17 hours ago
One too many? Aurora PD will get you home safe this weekend
Aurora, CO5 hours ago
Video: Armed suspects rob Aurora pharmacy
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested in Sterling in connection with Denver drive-by shooting
Sterling, CO12 hours ago
Denver continues serving migrants as concern grows for what's coming
Denver, CO14 hours ago
City of Denver gives bison to tribal nations
Denver, CO1 day ago
Coming Up: Community Conversation about the Marshall Fire
Superior, CO9 hours ago
Violence in Aurora making one family leave
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Powerful presentation about Tulsa Black Massacre comes to Denver
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Suspected Denver gang member pleads guilty in 2015 cold case homicide
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Housing report: tough to find homes for sale in Denver metro area
Denver, CO15 hours ago
This Colorado Store Posted A Rude Sign That Has Customers Upset
Firestone, CO1 day ago
Homebuyers scammed out of nearly $200,000
Denver, CO2 days ago
Brighton schools shaken by shooting
Brighton, CO1 day ago
12 shot in 7 separate shootings in metro over weekend
Denver, CO3 days ago
These cars have the most catalytic converters stolen in Boulder
Boulder, CO1 day ago
APD invites public to training academy as hiring struggles continue
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Loveland Police Chief discusses rebuilding the community's trust
Loveland, CO1 day ago
Skier found dead on slopes of Colorado resort
Golden, CO1 day ago
Photos: 2 arrested after front-door ‘booby trap’ injures visitor
Highlands Ranch, CO14 hours ago
Quadruple homicide suspect extradited to Colorado
Aurora, CO2 days ago
‘Snakebit Bandit’ wanted for five bank robberies in Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago
Police arrest 18-year-old homicide suspect, find guns, cash
Arvada, CO16 hours ago
Lakewood man's RV stolen along with retirement dreams
Lakewood, CO15 hours ago
Lisa Calderon, Andy Rougeot in testy exchange in combative Denver mayoral debate
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver to pay $1.6 million to 7 George Floyd protesters
Denver, CO3 days ago
Embrey to Build 283-Unit Apartment Community on Leetsdale Drive
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy