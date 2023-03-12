Open in App
Chicago, IL
On Tap Sports Net

Lance Lynn to Start for Team USA vs. Canada, Per Report

By Tony Marchese,

4 days ago

The Chicago White Sox right-hander will get the ball in Team USA's third game of World Baseball Classic pool play.

According to reports , Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn will get the start for Team USA against Canada in the World Baseball Classic on Monday.

Lynn has looked pretty good so far this spring in his three Cactus League starts with the White Sox. In 10 innings of Spring Training work, the veteran right-hander has struck out 12 hitters while only issuing two walks.

His best start came just last week on March 7 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Lynn threw four innings of shutout baseball , striking out five Brewers and only walking one.

Team USA opened World Baseball Classic pool play on Saturday with a 6-2 victory over Great Britain. The Americans will face Mexico on Sunday before squaring off with Canada on Monday. San Diego Padres starter Nick Martinez is expected to take the hill for Team USA on Sunday.

RELATED: Chicago White Sox at 2023 World Baseball Classic: Schedule, How to Watch

