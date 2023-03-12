Open in App
Santa Clarita, CA
Person Stabbed, Killed In Newhall Assault

By Linsey Towles,

4 days ago

One person was stabbed and killed in Newhall late Saturday night.

At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night first responders received reports of a stabbing on the 22500 block of 14th Street in Newhall, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call initially came in as an assault and units remained on scene until 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to officials.

The man was declared dead at the scene and nobody was taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. The crime is currently under investigation by the LASD Homicide, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

