JARS Sweets and Things is Opening a Laguna Niguel Branch

JARS Sweets and Things — a Chicago -based dessert concept helmed by chef and restaurateur Fabio Viviani — is opening a Laguna Niguel franchise location at 27981 Greenfield Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 , according to intel obtained by What Now Orange County .

Additionally, JARS has plans to franchise throughout Orange County , Los Angeles , and Texas in the coming months, per the company’s website.

WNOC had the opportunity to speak with both Viviani and the Laguna Niguel franchisee, Colt Nelms about the exciting endeavor, and comment from both is forthcoming.

As for JARS’ offerings, the menu provides custard-based desserts layered articulately (in jars, of course) with complementary flavors to mimic well-known and brand-name treats like Red Velvet Cheesecake and Oreo Coffee Cake. Grandiose soft serve and hot chocolate creations also make an appearance on the menu.

