March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM)

The impact that problem gambling has on our communities makes it an important topic to discuss, according to a release below from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

Gambling can be an activity that is used for recreation and fun, but gambling interacts with our brains in the same way alcohol, drugs, and other "low-effort, high-reward" activities do. Because of this, gambling can become an addiction. Problem gambling is the continuation of gambling activities despite personal, social, or financial consequences, according to the LCSO release.

Gambling problems are more than just a money issue, the LCSO release states. Each year problem gambling effects our communities with social impacts and costs such as gambling-related crime which can include embezzling money or burglaries and thefts to help pay gambling debts. Aside from the financial and criminal consequences, problem gambling also negatively impacts relationships.

The LCSO said for every one person with a gambling disorder, it is estimated that an additional eight to ten others are affected.

Workplaces may see a decrease in productivity, an increase in absences, and other issues if an employee has a gambling disorder. Family and friends often feel replaced by someone’s gambling and can bear the burden of picking up additional responsibilities -both financially, like paying bills on time, and socially, such as increased responsibilities with family, pets, or homecare.

Problem gambling is often referred to as the “hidden addiction” because it is easy to hide and can be difficult for others to notice, but there are some warning signs you can look for.

Problem gambling warning signs:

Distracted with thoughts of gamblingSpending more time and money gamblingLying or hiding gambling activityRisking or damaging important relationshipsBeing irritable when not gamblingGambling to win back losses (chasing losses)Exaggerating wins and minimizing lossesBorrowing moneyGambling debtsMissing work or other responsibilities

If you choose to gamble, there are ways to reduce the risk of gambling becoming a problem. Setting a time limit, balancing life with other social and recreational activities, and avoiding alcohol while gambling are some of the recommended responsible gambling guidelines.

In Oregon, free problem gambling treatment and support is available for someone with a gambling disorder and those that may be affected by someone’s problem gambling.

Free problem gambling treatment and support

Oregon Problem Gambling Resource

Phone: 1-877-695-4648Text: 503-713-6000Chat on website: OPGR.org

For more information and tips, visit www.lincolncountysheriff.net