Evacuation orders in place along Salinas River

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A flood advisory issued for parts of the Bay Area has been extended until at least 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, and evacuation orders are in place across nearby areas, according to the National Weather Service .
The advisory starts near South San Francisco and reaches down south of San Gregorio, so some areas of the Peninsula could be impacted. The NWS says minor flooding is expected, including flooding of highways, streets and underpasses.
The flood advisory issued earlier in the day for areas along the Salinas River in Monterey County is in effect until further notice. Residents are told to expect flooding of urban areas and roadways, according to NWS.
An evacuation warning for residents along the Salinas River was upgraded to an evacuation order in the early afternoon. The evacuation order is in effect until further notice, according to the Monterey County Department of Emergency Management.
A full closure of Highway 1 was initiated Sunday morning between Salinas Road and Highway 129 in both directions near Watsonville, according to Caltrans District 5 . Officials say a detour along Highway 156 to US 101 and then back to Hwy 129.
Comments / 0