Evacuation orders in place along Salinas River

By Tori Gaines,

4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A flood advisory issued for parts of the Bay Area has been extended until at least 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, and evacuation orders are in place across nearby areas, according to the National Weather Service .

The advisory starts near South San Francisco and reaches down south of San Gregorio, so some areas of the Peninsula could be impacted. The NWS says minor flooding is expected, including flooding of highways, streets and underpasses.

Flood advisory issued Sunday (Photo courtesy of NWS)

The flood advisory issued earlier in the day for areas along the Salinas River in Monterey County is in effect until further notice. Residents are told to expect flooding of urban areas and roadways, according to NWS.

An evacuation warning for residents along the Salinas River was upgraded to an evacuation order in the early afternoon. The evacuation order is in effect until further notice, according to the Monterey County Department of Emergency Management.

(Photo courtesy of Monterey County Department of Emergency Management)

Early Saturday morning, residents in the community of Pajaro faced evacuations after the Pajaro Levee was breached around midnight. The breach in the levee is now more than 120 feet wide. The evacuation order for the community of Pajaro is still in effect as of Sunday afternoon.

A full closure of Highway 1 was initiated Sunday morning between Salinas Road and Highway 129 in both directions near Watsonville, according to Caltrans District 5 . Officials say a detour along Highway 156 to US 101 and then back to Hwy 129.

Flooding is already impacting roadways on Sunday. Across the SF Bay in Fremont, several lanes of I-880 have been closed due to flooding of the roadway.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.

